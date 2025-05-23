7 Facts: Mathieu Darche

Mathieu Darche was named General Manager and Executive Vice President on May 23. Get to know the newest member of the Islanders front office in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

HE’S A TWO-TIME CUP WINNER

Darche has been an integral part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s success over the past six years, winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Darche joined the organization as Director of Hockey Ops in 2019 and was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2023, holding both positions since 2023. The Montreal, QC native worked with Lightning Vice President & General Manager, Julien BriseBois and qualified for the playoffs in all six years of working together.

Darche has been a key part of Tampa’s contract negotiations and salary cap management.