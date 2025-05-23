7 Facts: Mathieu Darche

Get to know the new Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathieu Darche was named General Manager and Executive Vice President on May 23. Get to know the newest member of the Islanders front office in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

HE’S A TWO-TIME CUP WINNER

Darche has been an integral part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s success over the past six years, winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Darche joined the organization as Director of Hockey Ops in 2019 and was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2023, holding both positions since 2023. The Montreal, QC native worked with Lightning Vice President & General Manager, Julien BriseBois and qualified for the playoffs in all six years of working together.

Darche has been a key part of Tampa’s contract negotiations and salary cap management.

HE HAD A 12-YEAR PRO CAREER

Darche broke into the NHL in 2000, signing his first contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He went on to play parts of nine NHL seasons, totaling 72 points (30G, 42A) in 250 games with the Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Lightning and his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens. The former forward qualified for the playoffs twice, playing 18 postseason games for Montreal across 2009-10 and 2010-11.

He played 552 AHL games over nine seasons, winning the Calder Cup winner with Milwaukee Admirals in 2004. Internationally, Darche briefly played in the DEL, Germany’s elite league, for the Duisburg Foxes (2005-06).

Darche participated in New Jersey Devils training camp in 2013 before making the decision to retire.

HE NEGOTIATED THE NHL CBA IN 2012-13

Darche was part of the NHLPA’s negotiating team that negotiated a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in 2013. He also served on the negotiating committee of the Professional Hockey Players Association for the American Hockey League's CBA.

HE HAD A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN BUSINESS BEFORE HOCKEY MANAGEMENT

Following his playing career, Darche immediately jumped into the business world, serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Delmar International, a Canadian customs broker. Darche also served five years on the board of the Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit organization providing support programs for children in need.

Darche also dabbled in TV broadcasting, joining RDS (Réseau Des Sports) as an analyst for Habs pre-and-postgame shows after his playing days.

HE WAS A DECORATED COLLEGIATE ATHLETE

Darche earned a marketing and international business degree from McGill University in 2000 and was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Darche was a multi-sport athlete, playing football as a linebacker while playing hockey as a left wing in his freshman year before sticking with hockey.

Darche went on to have a decorated collegiate career in hockey before turning pro, earning the Guy Lafleur Trophy in 1998-99 and winning the Dr. Randy Gregg Award for CIS Outstanding Collegiate Athlete for his senior year. Darche served as team captain in his final year at McGill and led the country in scoring with 62 points (27G, 35A) in 26 games.

His 60 regular-season goals rank 11th on the university's all-time list, while his 130 points rank in the top 20.

HIS BROTHER PLAYED IN THE NFL

Darche’s older brother, Jean-Philippe, is a former NFL long snapper, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2000, appearing in the Super Bowl in 2006. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2007 to 2009, before returning to school to study medicine before his current role as the Chiefs’ team physician.

Prior to playing in the NFL, J.P. was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1999. The brothers celebrated milestones in their professional sports careers simultaneously, as Darche signed his first NHL contract on the same day J.P. signed an NFL pact.

HE'S A FAMILY MAN

Darche and his wife Stephanie have two kids, Samuel and Benjamin, who both play hockey. Benjamin is coming off a 30-point campaign with the Longueuil Collège Français junior "A" team competing in the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QJHL).

