Mathieu Darche Brings Success in Hockey and Business to Isles GM Role

The Mathieu Darche era is set to begin on Long Island.

Darche, 48, was named the New York Islanders' General Manager and Executive Vice President on Friday, a monumental moment for the rising management star and first-time GM.

Yes, it’s Darche’s first time being the final decision maker, but with a resume that includes a pair of Stanley Cups as part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s brain trust, a CBA negotiation with the NHLPA, customs brokering and 12-year pro playing career, it’s far from his first rodeo.

First and foremost, Darche boasts worthy hockey credentials, having been a key part of Tampa Bay’s success over the past six seasons. The Montreal, QC native joined the Lightning’s front office as the Director of Hockey Ops in 2019 and was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2023, holding both positions.

Islanders players and fans won’t remember his time there fondly, as the Bolts eliminated the Isles in the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, en route to consecutive Stanley Cups. In total, Darche won two Stanley Cups and went to the Stanley Cup Final three times with the Lightning, while the team posted a 268-147-39 record during the regular season. With his name stamped on the Stanley Cup, Darche is looking to bring that experience to Long Island and put his stamp on the Islanders.

Darche’s role with the Lightning involved negotiating player contracts and managing the salary cap. He’s a long-term planner, telling The Block Party podcast that he’s always thinking three years ahead with the cap. He isn’t afraid to use cap space to broker deals and acquire assets either, noting that Tampa got a fourth-round pick to facilitate Adam Henrique’s trade from Anaheim to Edmonton last year.