Darche Announces Changes to Islanders Coaching Staff

Islanders Assistant Coaches John MacLean and Tommy Albelin, as well as Bridgeport coaching staff, will not return

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced updates to the team’s coaching staff during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

ROY REMAINS HEAD COACH

Darche confirmed that Patrick Roy will return as the team’s head coach. This will be Roy’s third season with the team. Roy is 55-47-17 in 119 games with the Islanders through his first two seasons.

"Patrick is a winner. He had success when he came here the first year, he had success," Darche said. "I went to meet with him last week to get to know him more and I’m extremely comfortable and excited to be working with him."

ASSISTANT AND BRIDGEPORT COACHING CHANGES

While Roy remains, Assistant Coaches John MacLean and Tommy Abelin will not return to the club in 2025-26. MacLean was hired by the team in 2022, while Albelin was hired in 2024. Replacements will be named later.

"It’s my decision to make changes to the coaching staff and [Patrick Roy and I] will work together to fill the assistant coaches position," Darche said.

Darche also announced changes for the Bridgeport Islanders, confirming the team was moving on from Head Coach Rick Kowalsky and his staff. A new coaching staff has not been named at this time.

DEVELOPMENT CAMP TO BE HELD OVER THE SUMMER

Darche announced that the Islanders will host a development camp for the team’s prospects over the summer. This is the first mid-summer camp since 2019, as the team held their most recent development camps in September, ahead of Training Camp.

