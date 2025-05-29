Darche Announces Changes to Islanders Coaching Staff

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced updates to the team’s coaching staff during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

ROY REMAINS HEAD COACH

Darche confirmed that Patrick Roy will return as the team’s head coach. This will be Roy’s third season with the team. Roy is 55-47-17 in 119 games with the Islanders through his first two seasons.

"Patrick is a winner. He had success when he came here the first year, he had success," Darche said. "I went to meet with him last week to get to know him more and I’m extremely comfortable and excited to be working with him."