Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lane Lambert said there was going to be some “experimentation” with how he deploys Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat together.

The word conjures up visions of a science lab, so it’s fitting that chemistry is what Barzal and Horvat are looking to establish together in training camp.

“There's a little bit of experimentation but there's been a long summer to think about it,” Lambert said at the Islanders Golf Outing on Monday. “We’ll move things around a little bit in training camp, but I think there's a pretty good indication of what we're going to do and we'll just have to see.”

Barzal and Horvat have been linemates together through the first two days of camp, as Lambert matches his most dynamic playmaker in Barzal, who has 257 assists in 418 career games, with a sniper in Horvat, who scored a career-high 38 goals last season between the Islanders and Vancouver Canucks.

“You look at the skillsets and whatnot and it should work,” Barzal said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to it.”