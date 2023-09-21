Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

There’s always plenty of anticipation for day one of training camp, but that went double for Oliver Wahlstrom, who participated in his first skate with his teammates since a knee injury ended his season in December.

“I felt a little nervous because I had almost a year off, but I don't feel out of place at all,” Wahlstrom said of getting back on the ice for an official practice. “My lungs are good, I feel stronger and faster. It just builds from there.”

Though Thursday’s practice was admittedly exhausting according to Wahlstrom, Head Coach Lane Lambert was impressed with his on-ice performance on first day back with his teammates.

“He’s a guy coming off a long, long injury,” Lambert said. “Today was not an easy day. It never is. It's just one day, but I thought he looked good, and I thought he shot the puck well.”

The 23-year-old winger collected seven goals and 16 points through 35 games before his season-ending injury on Dec. 27. Through nine months of recovery and reflection, Wahlstrom wanted to focus on improving his mental health along with taking care of his body physically.