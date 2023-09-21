News Feed

Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens
Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 
Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America
Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 
Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 
This Day in Isles History: September 15

This Day in Isles History: September 15
Maggio Jumps from Junior to Pro 

Maggio Jumping from Junior to Pro 
Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 
Islanders Sign George

Islanders Sign George
Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 

Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 
Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  

Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  
Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement

Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement
Islanders Third Jersey Schedule

Islanders Third Jersey Schedule

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Oliver Wahlstrom was back on the ice with his teammates for first time since season-ending injury in December

NYI Wahlstrom

There’s always plenty of anticipation for day one of training camp, but that went double for Oliver Wahlstrom, who participated in his first skate with his teammates since a knee injury ended his season in December.

“I felt a little nervous because I had almost a year off, but I don't feel out of place at all,” Wahlstrom said of getting back on the ice for an official practice. “My lungs are good, I feel stronger and faster. It just builds from there.”

Though Thursday’s practice was admittedly exhausting according to Wahlstrom, Head Coach Lane Lambert was impressed with his on-ice performance on first day back with his teammates.

“He’s a guy coming off a long, long injury,” Lambert said. “Today was not an easy day. It never is. It's just one day, but I thought he looked good, and I thought he shot the puck well.”

The 23-year-old winger collected seven goals and 16 points through 35 games before his season-ending injury on Dec. 27. Through nine months of recovery and reflection, Wahlstrom wanted to focus on improving his mental health along with taking care of his body physically.

2023 Training Camp Day 1: Oliver Wahlstrom

“The injury really forced me to take a step back,” Wahlstrom said. “I got to really process the last couple of years and try not to be so hard on myself anymore. The injury was what it was. I have clarity and confidence now, I’m just excited.”

After taking some time back at home in Maine to decompress, the winger spent most of the summer in Michigan to train with several other NHL players.    

“I got a lot of good training and rehab done and I'm excited for this year,” Wahlstrom said. “Going through this injury was extremely healthy for me. I had to do the right things off the ice.”

With a tough stretch behind him, Wahlstrom is heading into this fifth season with the Islanders with a fresh mindset to fuel his growth.

Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
+13 Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1
Islanders 2023 Training Camp: Day 1

Photos: Training Camp Day 1

The New York Islanders opened their 2023 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Northwell Health Ice Center.

“Each year I'm getting older and more mature and wiser,” Wahlstrom said. “I know I can be a huge contributor to this organization and those things are going to come soon.”

The 23-year-old is looking to make a huge impact this season with the Islanders, specifically with his offensive game.

With a fresh start in a fully healthy arrival to camp, Wahlstrom is ready to prove himself this year while maintaining an optimistic and revamped mindset.

“I feel I'm a different player this year,” Wahlstrom said. “I want to play a little more fearless. Not reckless but to play with no fear and just have fun. It's about finding my game finding my joy in the game.”

Related

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens
Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 