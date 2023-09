PIERRE ENGVALL:

“I'm really excited to be here for seven years,” Engvall said.

Immediately upon arriving on Long Island in February, Engvall felt at home with his teammates. The Swedish forward recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in 18 games to end the regular season.

“When I got traded I felt good from the beginning, especially with the group of guys we have here,” Engvall said. “It felt like the right choice for me to stay here, and staying with these guys felt like the best option for me.”