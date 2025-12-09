Inside the 2025 Islanders’ Dads and Mentors Trip

The NHL season can be a grind.

Long road trips, busy homestands and back-to-back sets with few off days in between.

To help break up the grind – and to inject some fun – the New York Islanders brought their dads, brothers, uncles and mentors along for the ride over the weekend for their back-to-back set in Florida. For the family members who usually follow from afar, getting a glimpse of life on the road was both a thrill and a thank you for the support that led them to continued success in their NHL careers.

“Guys bring someone that means a lot to them, whether it’s their dad, brother, uncle or mentor, and have a great weekend,” Anders Lee said. “I get to spend some time with my pops, which is awesome.”

The fun began on Thursday night at UBS Arena, where the Isles treated their dads and mentors to a high-powered 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Adam Pelech netted the game winner for his first goal of the season with his older brother Matthew in attendance.

“It was cool, right? I think I have to convince Adam to get me out here more, maybe I’m good luck,” Matthew Pelech said.

In a cool moment, Tom Lee and Mike Barzal were sitting next to each other and got to watch their sons team up on a goal – Mathew Barzal recorded the primary assist on Lee’s goal to make it 2-0.