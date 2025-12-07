J.P. Darche Thrilled to Watch Brother “In His Element” as Isles GM

As a team physician for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jean-Philippe Darche doesn’t get a lot of time off during the football season.

But when New York Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche asked his brother to join him for the team’s dads and mentor’s trip, it was worth trading downs for some down time.

"It's been a lot of fun, you meet so many good people, and especially now brand-new team,” J.P. Darche said. “So, it's been a good time and everybody's so friendly, it's so easy to hit it off."

The trip, where the Islanders bring their dads, brothers and mentors on the road, is centered around bonding and spending quality time with the team’s extended family. The Darche brothers keep their father Edward, who passed away last year, front of mind and in their hearts on the trip. J.P. became Mathieu’s go-to invite in recent years.

“Before, my dad used to come with my brother,” J.P. Darche said. "When he was sick, I started coming with my brother. So, we always think about my dad a little bit when we do these trips."

J.P. and Mathieu grew up in a sports household in Montreal, as they were huge fans of the Montreal Canadiens. Little did they know that Mathieu would lace up for the Habs from 2010-12.

“I remember the first time I went to see him over there,” J.P.Darche said. “That was a big deal for me. Growing up, you're such a big fan of that team, and to have my brother play for them, that was, that was huge."