Patrick Ritchie’s Front-Row Seat to His Son’s Rookie Year in the NHL

After every one of his hockey games, Cal Ritchie and his father Patrick hop on the phone to talk about it. They discuss every shift, every detail and every stat.

“I love doing that,” Patrick Ritchie said. “I love the stats, I like understanding the bigger picture. He’s the same way, he’s a student and is always learning to get better.”

They had a lot to talk about after Ritchie scored a beauty on Saturday night – as the 20-year-old went between-the-legs to score a power-play goal in the third period, which held as the game-winner in a gutsy 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The father-son duo can have their post-game debrief in-person this time. Patrick accompanied Cal for the New York Islanders for the dads and mentors trip in Florida.

“It gave all of us a boost for sure, having our dads in the building,” Cal Ritchie said after the win.

Patrick fostered a hockey household for Cal and his older son, Ethan. He drove them to the rink six or seven days a week, watched them play any chance he could and even coached them when they were kids.

“He’s always busy with work but he always finds a way to watch my brother and I play hockey,” Ritchie said. “He really enjoyed the spring hockey tournaments and the early mornings. It’s just really cool to have parents that sacrifice so much for you when you’re a kid.”