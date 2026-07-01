Catching Up With Victor Eklund at Islanders Development Camp

Victor Eklund returned to New York Islanders Development Camp as a much different player than the one who arrived a year ago. Since being drafted 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Swedish winger has completed his first SHL season, made his North American debut and appeared in his first NHL game.

While a lot is different, there’s a sense of familiarity for Eklund, who recognizes more faces around the rink. Beyond his fellow Swedish prospects, he’s built relationships throughout the organization and is spending the week reconnecting with teammates while welcoming the newest draft class.

“Great time hanging out with all the fellas. I’m having so much fun already,” Eklund said. “Good practice, now I know a lot of people, not everybody, but more than last year. It feels more comfortable.”

The 19-year-old largely spent the 2025-26 season in the SHL, where he posted 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games for Djurgardens IF, which ranked fourth among SHL rookies. His 60 hits were second among SHL rookies.