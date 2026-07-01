Catching Up With Victor Eklund at Islanders Development Camp

The 2025 16th overall pick is looking ahead to his first full pro season in North America

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Victor Eklund returned to New York Islanders Development Camp as a much different player than the one who arrived a year ago. Since being drafted 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Swedish winger has completed his first SHL season, made his North American debut and appeared in his first NHL game.

While a lot is different, there’s a sense of familiarity for Eklund, who recognizes more faces around the rink. Beyond his fellow Swedish prospects, he’s built relationships throughout the organization and is spending the week reconnecting with teammates while welcoming the newest draft class.

“Great time hanging out with all the fellas. I’m having so much fun already,” Eklund said. “Good practice, now I know a lot of people, not everybody, but more than last year. It feels more comfortable.”

The 19-year-old largely spent the 2025-26 season in the SHL, where he posted 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games for Djurgardens IF, which ranked fourth among SHL rookies. His 60 hits were second among SHL rookies.

2026 Development Camp 6/29: Victor Eklund

The 5’11,” 161 lbs. winger rounded out the season by making the jump to North America, recording 10 points (3G, 7A) through nine games with Bridgeport before lacing up in two playoff contests.

“The SHL is a pretty passive league, very passive,” Eklund said. “So, coming here from North America, it’s more of a rush game. So, I’m still adjusting to that. I played my part and had lots of fun. I’m excited for next year.”

Between stints at the AHL level, Eklund made his NHL debut with the Islanders on April 14 against Carolina, recording his first assist and point. While Eklund called the experience memorable, his attention is already on continuing his development.

“I don’t think about [my NHL debut] too much honestly, it was fun to have a game, but I’m focused on being here now and developing,” Eklund said. “I’m having lots of fun.”

Now that he’s back at camp, he stepped into a bit of a mentorship role for the 2026 draft class. Fellow Swede Malte Gustafsson, selected 13th overall on Friday, faced Eklund while playing for HV71 in the SHL. Eklund’s excited for his arrival and for the opportunity to take the 18-year-old under his wing.

“I faced him maybe once or twice this year,” Eklund said of Gustafsson. “He’s such a good hockey player, good sense and has the size too. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

“I try to take care of him,” Eklund added.

Eklund remembers his strong support system when he was drafted by the Islanders last year. His longtime friend, Calle Odelius, who was selected by the Isles in the second round in the 2022 NHL Draft (65th overall), texted him immediately and said he jumped up and down when the Islanders called his name in Los Angeles.

“It’s great being in the same organization,” Odelius said. “I was so pumped when he got drafted.”

They spent the offseason training together as usual, for their first summer as prospects in the same organization. Odelius described Eklund as a prankster.

“He’s so energetic,” Odelius said. “It’s almost like having a little brother you want to punch all the time, in a good way. He’s always joking around. When you’re in the gym and you turn your back on him, he’ll go hide your water bottle or something, push off your hat or something. It’s a lot of fun.”

After development camp, Eklund and Odelius will take a break from offseason training with a week-long trip to Spain, in a group that includes Chicago Blackhawks 2025 third-overall pick Anton Frondell.

“We work out together all summer and we decided we need a break at some point,” Odelius said. “So we booked a house in Spain, going for a whole week. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Before Eklund heads to Spain, his focus remains on getting the most out of Islanders Development Camp before beginning his first full professional season in North America.

“I just want to be better at everything coming into next season,” Eklund said. “I still have lots to learn. It’s important to all be a team here even though we’re all fighting for a spot. We’re learning and getting to know everybody.”

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