Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Check back after Wednesday’s morning skate for updates ahead of the game against New York.

Max Shabanov – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Max Tsyplakov

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Jonathan Drouin

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist – Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE PALAT, PART WAYS WITH TSYPLAKOV

The Islanders have acquired forward Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils, along with a third-round pick in 2026 and sixth-round pick in 2027, in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Palat has played 876 games over 14 seasons and has recorded 515 points (181G, 334A) over that span with a career plus-133 rating. He has played the 12th most games of any player from the 2011 Draft class. Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Tsyplakov, 27, played 104 career games with the Islanders over two seasons and had two points (1G, 1A) through 27 games this year.

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE SOUCY

The Islanders acquired Carson Soucy in exchange for a 2026 third round pick in a trade with the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Soucy, who has had stints with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers prior to landing on Long Island, recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in 46 games this season. The 31-year-old defenseman added 71 hits, 66 blocked shots and 14 takeaways.

Soucy, who was drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, has 95 points (30G, 65A), a +64 rating and 16:47 TOI/GP in 411 career NHL games.

Soucy will bring reinforcement to the Isles blueline, as Ryan Pulock (day to day, upper body) missed his second straight game on Monday.

SOROKIN’S SHUTOUT

Ilya Sorokin improved his league-best shutout total to six on Monday night. Sorokin’s 21 saves were his fewest in a shutout win this season.

Sorokin earned his third shutout of the month, which ties him with Semyon Varlamov for the most in a calendar month in Islanders history.

The 30-year-old goaltender has posted a 17-12-2 record with a 2.42 GAA, a .916 SV% and six shutouts this season. Sorokin ranks within the top-10 in the NHL in each of those statistical categories.

RITCHIE AND HOLMSTROM UPDATES

Cal Ritchie (lower-body, day-to-day) missed Monday’s contest against the Flyers. Ritchie has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 40 games this season, including a career-high four-game point streak from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21.

Simon Holmstrom (sick) also missed the game against the Flyers, and Max Tsyplakov drew into the lineup. Holmstrom has 24 points (12G, 12A) in 50 games this season.