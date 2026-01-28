Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

The Islanders host the Rangers in a Metropolitan Division rivalry game (7PM, MSGSN)

Gameday-Home_1920x1080 12
By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (28-19-5) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (22-25-6)

7:00 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will host the New York Rangers in a Metropolitan Division rivalry matchup on Wednesday night, in the first half of a back-to-back set. It’s also a home-and-home matchup, as the teams will battle in a rematch with a tight turnaround on Thursday at MSG.

The Islanders shut out the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Monday afternoon and notched their first win in three games. Ilya Sorokin saved all 21 shots sent his way and earned the Isles their league-leading eighth shutout this season. JG Pageau netted a pair of goals included a game-winning shorthanded goal in the first period, while Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Tony DeAngelo (PPG) also found the back of the net in the win.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points.

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080 (8)

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Check back after Wednesday’s morning skate for updates ahead of the game against New York.

Max Shabanov – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Max Tsyplakov
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Jonathan Drouin
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE PALAT, PART WAYS WITH TSYPLAKOV

The Islanders have acquired forward Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils, along with a third-round pick in 2026 and sixth-round pick in 2027, in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Palat has played 876 games over 14 seasons and has recorded 515 points (181G, 334A) over that span with a career plus-133 rating. He has played the 12th most games of any player from the 2011 Draft class. Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Tsyplakov, 27, played 104 career games with the Islanders over two seasons and had two points (1G, 1A) through 27 games this year.

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE SOUCY

The Islanders acquired Carson Soucy in exchange for a 2026 third round pick in a trade with the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Soucy, who has had stints with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers prior to landing on Long Island, recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in 46 games this season. The 31-year-old defenseman added 71 hits, 66 blocked shots and 14 takeaways.

Soucy, who was drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, has 95 points (30G, 65A), a +64 rating and 16:47 TOI/GP in 411 career NHL games.

Soucy will bring reinforcement to the Isles blueline, as Ryan Pulock (day to day, upper body) missed his second straight game on Monday.

SOROKIN’S SHUTOUT

Ilya Sorokin improved his league-best shutout total to six on Monday night. Sorokin’s 21 saves were his fewest in a shutout win this season.

Sorokin earned his third shutout of the month, which ties him with Semyon Varlamov for the most in a calendar month in Islanders history.

The 30-year-old goaltender has posted a 17-12-2 record with a 2.42 GAA, a .916 SV% and six shutouts this season. Sorokin ranks within the top-10 in the NHL in each of those statistical categories.

RITCHIE AND HOLMSTROM UPDATES

Cal Ritchie (lower-body, day-to-day) missed Monday’s contest against the Flyers. Ritchie has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 40 games this season, including a career-high four-game point streak from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21.

Simon Holmstrom (sick) also missed the game against the Flyers, and Max Tsyplakov drew into the lineup. Holmstrom has 24 points (12G, 12A) in 50 games this season.

SEASON SERIES

This is the third of four meetings between the Islanders and Rangers this season. The Isles have shut out the Rangers in each of the previous two games this season. The Islanders have outscored the Broadway Blueshirts 7-0 over those previous games.

The fourth contest between the two teams will be at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

RANGERS NOTES

New York is coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night. Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller, Will Borgen and Mattew Robertson were the goalscorers for the Rangers in the win.

The Rangers are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and rank last in the Metropolitan Division with 50 points.

Miller has three goals in his last three games and at least one point in five of his last six. He has earned nine points (3G, 6A) in that six-game stretch. Miller’s 33 points (14G, 19A) is tied with Vincent Trocheck for the third most points on the Rangers this season.

Artemi Panarin found the score sheet (1A) for the first time in three games in Monday’s win. He was previously on a 10-game point streak from Dec. 29 to Jan. 19. Panarin leads the team with 57 points (19G, 38A) this season.

Mika Zibanejad has nine goals this month and is one away from earning the fourth 10-goal month of his career. Zibanejad leads New York with 21 goals and ranks second with 49 points (21G, 28A) this season.

Adam Fox (lower body, LTIR) and Igor Shesterkin (IR) haven't played since Jan. 5. New York is 2-7-0 in their absence. Fox leads all Rangers defenseman with 28 points (4G, 24A) and 20 takeaways, and Shesterkin is 17-12-4 with a 2.45 GAA, a .913 SV% and one shutout this season.

New York owns the fourth best power-play (30.0%) in the league this month but haven’t scored on the man-advantage in their last three games.

News Feed

Islanders Acquire Palat, 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick from New Jersey for Tsyplakov

7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0

DeAngelo Earns Second Iron Man Mask

7 Facts: Carson Soucy 

Islanders Acquire Soucy

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Holmstrom a Game-Time Decision

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

George Makes Season Debut for the Islanders: “It’s Where You Want to Be”

The Skinny: Sabres 5, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Sabres

Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 24

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Joins Practice, In vs Sabres

Ritchie Ramping Up in Rookie Season