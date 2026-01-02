Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Sorokin Skates 

Bo Horvat was absent from Islanders practice on Friday, while Ilya Sorokin skates with the team for the first time since he missed five games

20260102_Practice_Sorokin-4 2

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher and Luca Dallasta

Bo Horvat missed New York Islanders practice at UBS Arena on Friday morning and is ruled out until the end of the week, where he'll be re-evaluated, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Horvat suffered an injury in the third period of the Islanders’ New Year’s Day game against the Utah Mammoth. The Isles’ leading goal scorer left the game and didn’t return following a mid-ice collision with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi.

The injury comes a day after Horvat was named to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina in February.

The 30-year-old forward leads the Islanders in points (33) and goals (21) in 36 games played. Horvat missed five games in December with a lower-body injury and scored in two of the four games since his return.

Ilya Sorokin (IR) made progress toward returning, as he joined the team for practice. Sorokin missed five games with what was described by the team as a nagging injury. Roy said that Sorokin will serve as a backup on Saturday vs the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a plan for him to start against the New Jersey Devils on Tueday at UBS Arena.

"Just for him to get back into game shape, get a couple of practices in and play against New Jersey," Roy said following Friday's practice.

David Rittich, who made six consecutive starts and went 3-2-1 over that span, was not on the ice for practice.

IMG_7903
20260102_Practice-07
20260102_Practice-02
20260102_Practice-13
20260102_Practice-06
+3 20260102_Practice-12
20260102_Practice-08
20260102_Practice-11
20260102_Practice-04

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice on Jan. 2 at UBS Arena

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at UBS Arena. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

See below for today's lines at practice:

LINES

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Max Tsyplakov
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg

