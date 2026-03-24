Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

BLACKHAWKS NOTES

- The Blackhawks have slipped as of late, dropping seven of their last 10 outings (3-3-4). They are a two-game winless skid, with the most recent being a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

- Chicago (65 points) sits eighth in the Central Division and 10 points behind the Predators (75 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

- Connor Bedard has 13 points (6G, 7A) in his last 13 games, which includes four multi-point outings. Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 66 points (29G, 37A) in 57 games this season. He is one goal away from his first career 30-goal season and two points away setting a new career-high, passing the mark he set last season.

- Frank Nazar has 10 points (4G, 6A) in his last 11 contests, but has been scoreless over the last three. Nazar didn’t play in the Dec. 30 clash against the Isles. He ranks third on the team with 34 points (11G, 23A) this year.

- Ryan Greene has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four outings, including a two-game assist streak coming into Tuesday night. Greene has 26 points (9G, 17A) this season.

- The Blackhawks traded Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach to the Edmonton Oilers in return for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round draft pick on Mar. 4. Mangiapane (undisclosed) is expected to miss the game against the Islanders. He has two points (1G, 1A) in seven games since joining Chicago.

- On Mar. 6, the Blackhawks sent Nick Foligno to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. Foligno had 11 points (3G, 8A) in his third season with Chicago prior to the trade.

- Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) will be absent from the Blackhawks’ lineup against the Islanders. Grzelcyk has 12 points (12A), 28 hits, 54 blocked shots and 21 takeaways this season.

- The Blackhawks have the league’s leading penalty kill unit (84.4%) this season.

- Chicago owns the 20th ranked power-play (18.3%) in the league this year but has trickled down to 24th (13.3%) this month.