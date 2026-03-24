Isles Day-to-Day: Rittich to Start, Pulock Out vs Blackhawks

The New York Islanders hit the ice at UBS Arena on Tuesday for morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.
See below for lines and news.
MORNING SKATE LINES
Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Max Shabanov, Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer
Carson Soucy – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
PULOCK OUT VS CHICAGO
Ryan Pulock (lower body) was on the ice ahead of the team's morning skate, but did not join the team for Tuesday’s session and is not expected to play on Tuesday night. Pulock will miss his second straight game as a result.
The defenseman has 25 points (3G, 22A) through 67 games this season.
Anthony Duclair, who also missed Sunday's game with a lower-body injury, skated and is available for Tuesday's game but will not play, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. Duclair has 27 points (12G, 15A) through 60 games this season.
RITTICH TO START
David Rittich will start against the Blackhawks, per Roy. He has a 14-9-3 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .898 SV% and two shutouts.
PALMIERI SKATES
Kyle Palmieri skated before the team’s session, taking shots on Semyon Varlamov. The winger is not expected to play again this season, but his presence boosted team morale and was a positive step for him.