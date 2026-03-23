Islanders to Host Annual Women in Sports Night Vs Blackhawks, Supported by Xerox

The Islanders are celebrating Women’s History Month on Tuesday, spotlighting the powerful women in sports and hosting activities for fans

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual Women in Sports Night on Tuesday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at UBS Arena.

A Women in Sports networking event, pregame activations and special guests headline the night to celebrate, support, and empower women in sports both on and off the ice. Read more about them below.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NETWORKING EVENT

Before the game, the Islanders will be hosting a networking event with female Olympic Fencers at The Apartment at Belmont Park Village.

Team USA’s Anne Cebula, Elizabeth Tartakovsky, Nzingha Prescod and Team New Zealand’s Ruby Tew and other Olympians will be special guests.

SPECIAL GUESTS IN THE HOUSE

Players from the New York Liberty will be in attendance.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

The National Anthem will be performed by singer and songwriter MarissaAnn Rizzitello, who just released her new single, “Litte Bit of Love.”

GAME PRESENTATION

The Islanders will have an all-female NYPD unit and color guard. There will be in-game recognitions geared toward women and the Blue Line Buddy, Military Hero, Team Member of the Game will all be female.

CONCOURSE ACTIVATIONS

A Women in Sports branded photobooth will be available for fans to enjoy near section 225.

WOMEN IN SPORTS MERCH

Women in Sports themed merch, such as t-shirts, crewnecks and hats, will be available at Isles Lab, designed by Jo Dabney.

Players will arrive in a special jersey, and will be auctioned off for charity.

JERSEY AUCTION

The Women in Sports Jersey Auction is happening now through March 27 at 10PM. Winners will receive two tickets for the Apr. 9 home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Proceeds benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Women in Sports Autographed Jersey Auction

Bid on Women in Sports autographed jerseys until March 27 at 10PM. Winners will receive two tickets for the Apr. 9 home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Proceeds benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

GIRLS HOCKEY CLINIC

The Islanders are hosting a six-week Girls Hockey Street Clinics throughout the month focused on gender equity. This clinic is part of a league initiative to celebrate girls’ inclusion in sports. Volunteers from the Islanders Girls Elite hockey team is part of the program running drills.

Each participant received two tickets to Women in Sports Night on March 24th. Over 100 girls signed up and receive an Islanders goodie bag, a water bottle, sunglasses, Islanders themed scrunchie and a special Islanders tee shirt a Women in Sports theme.

Kathryn Stockdale, a former NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey player from Ottawa is joining as special instructor. She competed for four years at the University of Connecticut, where she served as Assistant Captain and helped lead the program to a Hockey East Championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. During her time at UConn, she was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Year.

Kat completed her graduate season of college hockey at Quinnipiac University while earning her MBA, maintaining All-American Scholar recognition throughout her collegiate career. She is passionate about growing the game of hockey, empowering the next generation of female athletes, and inspiring young girls to believe in themselves, lead with confidence, and chase their dreams both on and off the ice.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Mar. 24, 2026 - Girls on the Run Long Island

Inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Mar. 24, 2026 - Preeclampsia Foundation

Improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure.

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