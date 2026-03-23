Islanders to Host Annual Women in Sports Night Vs Blackhawks, Supported by Xerox

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual Women in Sports Night on Tuesday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at UBS Arena.

A Women in Sports networking event, pregame activations and special guests headline the night to celebrate, support, and empower women in sports both on and off the ice. Read more about them below.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NETWORKING EVENT

Before the game, the Islanders will be hosting a networking event with female Olympic Fencers at The Apartment at Belmont Park Village.

Team USA’s Anne Cebula, Elizabeth Tartakovsky, Nzingha Prescod and Team New Zealand’s Ruby Tew and other Olympians will be special guests.

SPECIAL GUESTS IN THE HOUSE

Players from the New York Liberty will be in attendance.