Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-1) AT DALLAS STARS (1-0-0)

8 PM | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders kick off a three-game Central Division road trip on Saturday night, as they visit the Dallas Stars for their first road game of the season.

The Isles fell 5-4 in OT to the Utah Hockey Club in their season opener on Thursday night. Anthony Duclair (PPG) and Maxim Tsyplakov scored in their Islanders debuts, while Bo Horvat and JG Pageau (SHG) rounded out the scoresheet. While the Isles earned a point in the win, they let three separate leads - 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 - slip away, with the latter two leads being answered back in under a minute. Head Coach Patrick Roy said he liked the way his team responded in Friday's practice and preachd an even-keeled mindset and that sentiment was reflected in the Islanders locker room.

"We have to stay even keel," Horvat said. "We can't get too high when we score. We can't get too low when we get scored on, so I think for us to kind of keep our composure and learn from last night and move on."

They'll have a tough test in front of them in the Stars, who were the top regular season team in the Western Conference last season, finishing with a 52-21-9 record and 113 points. Dallas won its first game in Nashville, 4-3, on Thursday night, netting four goals in the second period. Logan Stankoven had a three-assist game while Mason Marchment (2G) and Roope Hintz (1G, 1A) each had two-point nights. Jake Oettinger stopped 33 of 36 shots in the win.

"They have four balance lines that play hard and play a certain way and has an identity to their team, as do we," Horvat said. "We have to come prepared and ready to go."

PREVIOUS MEETING:

The Islanders won both games against the Stars last season, taking a pair of 3-2 wins in overtime. The Isles are 5-3-1 in their last nine games against Dallas.