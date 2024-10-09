Sorokin, Varlamov Excited for New Masks

New season, new masks.

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov are sporting new masks for the 2024-25 season, and they’re excited to show off their new helmets.

Varlamov’s mask has an electric blue “Islanders” running across the top surrounded by a sea of orange and splashes of white. The “VARLY” painted across the chin remained.

If it looks similar to what Varlamov wore last season, it’s not an illusion. It’s the same design as last year, but the colors are switched up for a new look.

“Everyone’s talking about my new mask, it looks different, but really it’s the same design,” Varlamov explained. “Now the NY [on the side] is blue and last year it was white. Last year, the top was bluer, so there’s a bit more of the orange color on top. I really like the extra orange, it looks fresh.”