Sorokin, Varlamov Excited for New Masks

The Islanders goalie tandem is sporting new looks for the 2024-25 campaign, designed by DaveArt

Sorokin Varlamov Masks

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

New season, new masks.

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov are sporting new masks for the 2024-25 season, and they’re excited to show off their new helmets.

Varlamov’s mask has an electric blue “Islanders” running across the top surrounded by a sea of orange and splashes of white. The “VARLY” painted across the chin remained.

If it looks similar to what Varlamov wore last season, it’s not an illusion. It’s the same design as last year, but the colors are switched up for a new look.

“Everyone’s talking about my new mask, it looks different, but really it’s the same design,” Varlamov explained. “Now the NY [on the side] is blue and last year it was white. Last year, the top was bluer, so there’s a bit more of the orange color on top. I really like the extra orange, it looks fresh.”

PHOTOS: Sorokin and Varlamov's New Masks

Snapshots of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov's new goalie masks for the 2024-25 campaign. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

His goalie partner, however, opted for an entirely new vibe.

“Ilya’s got a new one, he’s got a completely new look,” Varlamov said. “His looks good too.”

Sorokin’s mask was inspired by former Islanders goaltender Evgeni Nabokov (2011-14), whose mask featured snarling skeletons with glowing orange eyes and scary teeth.Sorokin asked one of his favorite goalies personally if he can sport a similar look.

“He was the best goalie when I was a kid, so this is a tribute to him,” Sorokin said. “I asked him, can I use this design? He said yes of course.”

Dave Gunnarsson, known as DaveArt, designed the new masks for the Isles goalie tandem that they’ll ride with throughout the season.

“He did a good job,” Sorokin said. “I like this. Really interesting and fun.”

