Tsyplakov Maximizes Opportunity, Impresses Islanders

Adjusting to a new country, a new system and hockey culture can be a big adjustment for a player, but Maxim Tsyplakov has taken it in stride and made a positive impression on the New York Islanders in a short period of time.
“I feel better every game, every day,” Tsyplakov said. “I’m learning it slowly. Of course, the game is faster, but I like the style.”
There was plenty of buzz when the Islanders signed him out of the KHL in May after a 31-goal, 47-point season with Spartak Moskva and he’s shown well during his first NHL training camp and preseason. The 6’3, 210 lbs. winger has fit in on a line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri and has stood out on the Islanders power play, setting effective screens and providing a solid net-front presence, earning the trust of his unit.
“I’m trying to give him the puck, and I feel comfortable giving it to him and feel confident he’s going to make a good play,” Mathew Barzal said of Tsyplakov’s power-play prowess. "He's a great 10-foot player, he can operate and protect the puck from anybody, [he has] quick hands. You see him in front of the net, behind the net, in those are those 10-foot areas, he can make a lot happen."
Tsyplakov said he closely watched Joe Pavelski, Chris Kreider and Dmitrij Jaškin - all players with net-front skill on the power play – to learn and strengthen his own game in that area. He also offers an offensive flare based on the style of the KHL, a league he’s played in for seven years.
“I think he’s brought come concepts of the way they play in the KHL, it’s a different style, so he’s brought some of those ideas into the power play and some of the stuff behind the net,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s really comfortable there and makes lots of great plays.”