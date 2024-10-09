Tsyplakov Maximizes Opportunity, Impresses Islanders

When Tsyplakov made the 22-man roster, Head Coach Patrick Roy said it was a spot well-earned, noting his progress throughout camp both on the ice and acclimating to the new environment.

“Max has been a pleasant surprise,” Roy said. “We saw that he had talent but how fast could he adjust and adapt to the speed, the league, the size of the rinks. I feel like he has been playing really well. We started slow with him and every day he was getting better and better. I was pleased with what I’ve seen. He got what he deserved.”

Adjusting to even the facilities and rinks in North America can a bit of a culture shock, especially when the 26-year-old winger has spent his whole life and professional career in Russia.

"The rinks are a little smaller, a little simpler in Russia,” Alexander Romanov said. “So, the first time Max came into the locker room, he said ‘‘Oh man! Jesus.’ He's never seen a locker room like ours. It's a new experience for him, new emotions.

"He's not so emotional, but he showed me some when he came to the locker room [for the] first time," Romanov added with a laugh.

After Tsyplakov inked a one-year deal with the Isles on May 16, he met up with Romanov iin Russia over the summer at a restaurant, and they got to know each other’s wives and kids. Ilya Sorokin was another future teammate Tsyplakov connected with over the summer, as he texted back and forth with the Russian netminder.

Sorokin understands how comforting it can be to meet teammates who speak your language while adjusting to playing pro in a new country.

"It's a lot better than when you don't know [anyone], it's easier when you have guys who can help,” Sorokin said. “He learned very fast and is doing good here. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Learning English is still an ongoing process, but he has the support of his fellow Russian teammates as well as his coaching staff who are helping him improve each day.

"His English is not so good, but he speaks with confidence,” Romanov said. “Everyone can understand and him what he wants. And most importantly, he understands everything coaches and his teammates want from him. Now he's big part of the team, and we can't wait to see in his first game."