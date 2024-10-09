Tsyplakov Maximizes Opportunity, Impresses Islanders

After a productive training camp, Maxim Tysplakov is ready to make an impact for the Islanders as the regular season begins

Tsyplakov
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Adjusting to a new country, a new system and hockey culture can be a big adjustment for a player, but Maxim Tsyplakov has taken it in stride and made a positive impression on the New York Islanders in a short period of time.

“I feel better every game, every day,” Tsyplakov said. “I’m learning it slowly. Of course, the game is faster, but I like the style.”

There was plenty of buzz when the Islanders signed him out of the KHL in May after a 31-goal, 47-point season with Spartak Moskva and he’s shown well during his first NHL training camp and preseason. The 6’3, 210 lbs. winger has fit in on a line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri and has stood out on the Islanders power play, setting effective screens and providing a solid net-front presence, earning the trust of his unit.

“I’m trying to give him the puck, and I feel comfortable giving it to him and feel confident he’s going to make a good play,” Mathew Barzal said of Tsyplakov’s power-play prowess. "He's a great 10-foot player, he can operate and protect the puck from anybody, [he has] quick hands. You see him in front of the net, behind the net, in those are those 10-foot areas, he can make a lot happen."

Tsyplakov said he closely watched Joe Pavelski, Chris Kreider and Dmitrij Jaškin - all players with net-front skill on the power play – to learn and strengthen his own game in that area. He also offers an offensive flare based on the style of the KHL, a league he’s played in for seven years.

“I think he’s brought come concepts of the way they play in the KHL, it’s a different style, so he’s brought some of those ideas into the power play and some of the stuff behind the net,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s really comfortable there and makes lots of great plays.”

NYR@NYI: Tsyplakov scores goal against New York Rangers

When Tsyplakov made the 22-man roster, Head Coach Patrick Roy said it was a spot well-earned, noting his progress throughout camp both on the ice and acclimating to the new environment.

“Max has been a pleasant surprise,” Roy said. “We saw that he had talent but how fast could he adjust and adapt to the speed, the league, the size of the rinks. I feel like he has been playing really well. We started slow with him and every day he was getting better and better. I was pleased with what I’ve seen. He got what he deserved.”

Adjusting to even the facilities and rinks in North America can a bit of a culture shock, especially when the 26-year-old winger has spent his whole life and professional career in Russia.

"The rinks are a little smaller, a little simpler in Russia,” Alexander Romanov said. “So, the first time Max came into the locker room, he said ‘‘Oh man! Jesus.’ He's never seen a locker room like ours. It's a new experience for him, new emotions.

"He's not so emotional, but he showed me some when he came to the locker room [for the] first time," Romanov added with a laugh.

After Tsyplakov inked a one-year deal with the Isles on May 16, he met up with Romanov iin Russia over the summer at a restaurant, and they got to know each other’s wives and kids. Ilya Sorokin was another future teammate Tsyplakov connected with over the summer, as he texted back and forth with the Russian netminder.

Sorokin understands how comforting it can be to meet teammates who speak your language while adjusting to playing pro in a new country.

"It's a lot better than when you don't know [anyone], it's easier when you have guys who can help,” Sorokin said. “He learned very fast and is doing good here. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Learning English is still an ongoing process, but he has the support of his fellow Russian teammates as well as his coaching staff who are helping him improve each day.

"His English is not so good, but he speaks with confidence,” Romanov said. “Everyone can understand and him what he wants. And most importantly, he understands everything coaches and his teammates want from him. Now he's big part of the team, and we can't wait to see in his first game."

NYI 5 vs NYR 2: Maxim Tsyplakov

Video and drawing on whiteboards is a huge workaround for coaching staff to convey ideas to the winger, while his teammates are also a huge resource. Tsyplakov has spent the back half of camp on a line with Nelson and Palmieri, who are helping him learn English as they focus on their chemistry as a line.

“He’s a great player, he sees the game extremely well and slows it down and makes a lot of good plays,” Nelson said. “Hardest part probably is having him come over and try to learn the language, and he’s working at it, which is awesome. We’re trying to support and help him as much as we can.”

For Roy, he likes to take an individual approach with his players and always prioritizes a strong understanding with his teaching concepts. The language barrier hasn’t been an insurmountable challenge, as Tsyplakov has been receptive and has excelled in a hockey sense.

“I think he's not bad at all. I mean, I'm not sure he's good in interviews and stuff like this, but to talk about hockey in the dressing room with the guys,” Roy said. “Even for me, I mean, I don't know many words in Russian, but I know this one, “ponimayete” and which means, do you understand? And he goes, yes. So that's all I need.”

With a solid first training camp North America with the Islanders in the books, Tsyplakov is aiming to make an impact for the Islanders. He’s already got a taste of UBS Arena from a couple of preseason games, but he’s excited to see it packed and buzzing for the opening of the 2024-24 season.

“I’m excited, I’m ready,” Tsyplakov said. “I can’t wait for the start of the season. More people [are] coming. Great emotion. Thanks fans.”

