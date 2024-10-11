Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Utah 

The New York Islanders picked up a point in their home opener in a 5-4 OT loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Dylan Guenther’s OT goal at 2:18 of the extra frame won the game for Utah after a back-and-forth contest. Anthony Duclair (PPG), Bo Horvat, JG Pageau (SHG) and Maxim Tsyplakov found the back of the net for the Isles, but it wasn’t enough to earn the two points.

New York and Utah swapped power-play goals in the first period, with Duclair opening the scoring at 11:10 and Lawson Crouse potting a power-play tally at 19:01.

The Isles felt a bit flat in the second period – recording one shot on goal in the final 9:52 and falling behind 2-1 before the end of the frame – but had a strong response early in the third. After a strong passing sequence with Duclair and Noah Dobson, Horvat finished it off by beaming a shot from the slot past Connor Ingram at 1:03 of the second to tie the game at two apiece.

The Islanders’ PK unit contributed some important offense in the third, as Simon Holmstrom’s shot was bobbled by Ingram allowingPageau to bury a backhand goal to grab a 3-2 lead for the Isles. Utah bit back fast, as Guenther scored a power-play goal at 7:35 to tie up the score.