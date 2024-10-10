Solo Stove Fires Up Islanders Announcing a Milestone Partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena 

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena announce today a milestone multi-year partnership with Solo Stove, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) and creator of the world's best-selling smokeless fire pit. Solo Stove is proud to partner with the Islanders, who have a loyal and passionate fan base, to further its vision of bringing people together through outdoor gatherings.

Through the partnership, Solo Stove will be the Islanders’ exclusive jersey patch partner, the first for the franchise. Solo Stove’s iconic flame logo will be prominently stitched into the jerseys of both the New York Islanders and Bridgeport Islanders for all home and away games, beginning this season.

Solo Stove’s innovative products have been highlighted throughout The Park at UBS Arena over the last year, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. Expanding the partnership with the Islanders is a natural step for Solo Stove, a consumer-centric and disruptive brand that has influenced the cultural conversation surrounding outdoor gatherings, and enables it to harness the power of the New York Islanders’ passionate fans and deep tailgating culture, and unlock growth on Long Island and the New York Tri-State area, a key market for the brand to expand in. Having a meaningful presence at UBS Arena introduces Solo Stove to like-minded audiences with a passion for sports and outdoor gatherings, while enabling the Islanders and UBS Arena to continue to enhance the incredible experience they offer their community.