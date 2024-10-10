Solo Stove Fires Up Islanders Announcing a Milestone Partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena 

Solo Stove Named First + Exclusive Jersey Patch Partner for Islanders Organization  Plaza Outside UBS Arena to be Named Solo Stove Plaza as Part of Entitlement Partnership

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders and UBS Arena announce today a milestone multi-year partnership with Solo Stove, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) and creator of the world's best-selling smokeless fire pit. Solo Stove is proud to partner with the Islanders, who have a loyal and passionate fan base, to further its vision of bringing people together through outdoor gatherings.

Through the partnership, Solo Stove will be the Islanders’ exclusive jersey patch partner, the first for the franchise. Solo Stove’s iconic flame logo will be prominently stitched into the jerseys of both the New York Islanders and Bridgeport Islanders for all home and away games, beginning this season.

Solo Stove’s innovative products have been highlighted throughout The Park at UBS Arena over the last year, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. Expanding the partnership with the Islanders is a natural step for Solo Stove, a consumer-centric and disruptive brand that has influenced the cultural conversation surrounding outdoor gatherings, and enables it to harness the power of the New York Islanders’ passionate fans and deep tailgating culture, and unlock growth on Long Island and the New York Tri-State area, a key market for the brand to expand in. Having a meaningful presence at UBS Arena introduces Solo Stove to like-minded audiences with a passion for sports and outdoor gatherings, while enabling the Islanders and UBS Arena to continue to enhance the incredible experience they offer their community.

Islanders Announce Solo Stove Jersey Patch

“We are both in the business of creating memorable experiences with others so a partnership with Solo Stove is a match made in heaven,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “They are arguably one of the hottest products in the market with some of the most creative marketing and we are grateful that they saw our vision for the campus and selected UBS Arena and the Islanders to help them achieve their future goals.”

As part of the partnership, the plaza outside UBS Arena will be named Solo Stove Plaza. Solo Stove’s innovative offerings will be integrated throughout Solo Stove Plaza, enabling Islanders fans and UBS Arena concert and event guests within this premier space to enjoy and experience the brand.  

“We are proud to partner with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, two like-minded brands with a core mission of bringing people together,” says Michael McGoohan, Chief Growth Officer of Solo Brands and President of Solo Stove. “Our core consumer aligns very well with the Islanders fan base and we have a tremendous opportunity to grow our business both in New York, and globally. This partnership is another meaningful step forward in our mission to become synonymous with the best outdoor gatherings in the world.”

“We are honored to welcome Solo Stove to the Islanders family,” said John Collins, Operating Partner New York Islanders. “Their passion for creating exceptional outdoor experiences aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing our fans with unforgettable moments at UBS Arena and Belmont Park.”

PHOTOS: Islanders Solo Stove Jersey Patch

Solo Stove was named the first + exclusive jersey patch partner for Islanders organization on Oct. 10, 2024.

With this partnership, Solo Stove extends its presence to Belmont Park Village, opening this Fall as the latest addition to The Bicester Collection – globally renowned for its 12 luxury shopping Villages across Europe, China, and now North America. The collaboration will also bring Solo Stove products to additional locations across The Bicester Collection, including its two award-winning beachfront resort hotels in Southern California. These new placements provide a valuable opportunity for Solo Stove to expand its reach and connect with a discerning, international audience across The Bicester Collection’s portfolio of luxury destinations. 

To celebrate this partnership, prior to tonight’s opening game against the Utah Hockey Club, the Islanders and Solo Stove will host fans with a pregame celebration at The Park at UBS Arena. The event will enable fans to experience and engage with Solo Stove’s innovative offerings through homemade pizza and a partnership with Solo Stove and local Borrelli’s restaurant. There will also be S’mores made possible by Solo Stove, giveaways, photo opportunities and more.

