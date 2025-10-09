Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-0) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (1-0-0)

PPG PAINTS ARENA | 7PM

WATCH: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

New York Islanders hockey is officially back.

The Islanders are kicking off the 2025-26 season in the Steel City when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. It’s been five long months since the Isles last played a regular season game and after a productive training camp, the Islanders are ramped up and ready.

“Being ready for the first game, that was the focus during training camp,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We wanted to do everything we can to be ready for the first game and that’s what we did. We put a structure and plan in place. I think we’re ready.”

The Penguins kicked off their season with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night on the road, making Thursday’s tilt against the Islanders is their home opener. Justin Brazeau potted two goals in his Penguins debut, while Blake Lizotte scored an empty-net tally and goaltender Arturs Silovs earned his first career shutout with 25 saves.