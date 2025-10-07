Thoughts and Observations from New York Islanders Training Camp

The New York Islanders officially wrapped up 2025-26 Training Camp following the announcement of the 23-man roster on Monday. Read below for notes, observations and storylines from this year’s camp.

Matthew Schaefer came into camp as-advertised: elite skating, hockey IQ and poise, all qualities that justified his first-overall selection. But it was ultimately his maturity and character that stood out to his teammates and the coaching staff. Schaefer is taking a big step – making an NHL roster at 18 years old – but he has all the confidence and support heading into Thursday’s season opener. He’ll be paired with Scott Mayfield, giving the youngster an experienced and protective partner on the back end, but a whole host of the Isles veterans have taken Schaefer in. It takes a village.

Max Shabanov is making strides as he adjusts to the North American game. Listed at 5’9,” 167 lbs., Shabanov is small, but shifty and the forward showcased his skills in training camp and preseason, potting his first goal in the Islanders final preseason game on Thursday off a nice redirection while driving to the net.

Shabanov is taking the initiative when it comes to improving his game. Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche pointed out that the Russian winger demonstrated an eagerness to learn, patiently waiting for the coaching staff for feedback and to ask more questions. Shabanov waited approximately 20-30 minutes to speak with Roy about d-zone coverage after practice one day.