Thoughts and Observations from New York Islanders Training Camp

Standouts, storylines and notes from training camp

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders officially wrapped up 2025-26 Training Camp following the announcement of the 23-man roster on Monday. Read below for notes, observations and storylines from this year’s camp.

  • Matthew Schaefer came into camp as-advertised: elite skating, hockey IQ and poise, all qualities that justified his first-overall selection. But it was ultimately his maturity and character that stood out to his teammates and the coaching staff. Schaefer is taking a big step – making an NHL roster at 18 years old – but he has all the confidence and support heading into Thursday’s season opener. He’ll be paired with Scott Mayfield, giving the youngster an experienced and protective partner on the back end, but a whole host of the Isles veterans have taken Schaefer in. It takes a village.
  • Max Shabanov is making strides as he adjusts to the North American game. Listed at 5’9,” 167 lbs., Shabanov is small, but shifty and the forward showcased his skills in training camp and preseason, potting his first goal in the Islanders final preseason game on Thursday off a nice redirection while driving to the net.

Shabanov is taking the initiative when it comes to improving his game. Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche pointed out that the Russian winger demonstrated an eagerness to learn, patiently waiting for the coaching staff for feedback and to ask more questions. Shabanov waited approximately 20-30 minutes to speak with Roy about d-zone coverage after practice one day.

Practice 10/7: Patrick Roy

  • Calum Ritchie became buddies with Shabanov, as the two would spend extra time after practice to take extra shots and clean up pucks. Ritchie would give him tips to help improve his English, including an explanation on the Season Ticket Member Fan Fest BBQ on Sept. 28.
  • Anthony Duclair made tremendous strides in camp after his 2024-25 campaign was hampered with a lingering groin injury. The winger focused on rehab and training over the offseason and came to camp ready, notching four points (2G, 2A) in preseason action and earning positive feedback from the coaching staff. He’s expected to play up and down the lineup.
  • Speaking of a rebound year, Mathew Barzal looks like his usual self again in his return to action after he was limited to 30 games last season. Barzal was buzzing in practice and in preseason action, recording four assists. Barzal is shifting back to center after playing the majority of the past two seasons on the wing. He’s expected to start the season in the middle of Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri.
  • Ryan Pulock and Kyle Palmieri were named alternate captains for the 2025-26 campaign. They shared the “A” at the end of last season following Brock Nelson’s departure – Palmieri wore the “A” at home games and Pulock had the honor on the road – and now both veterans will have the honor.
  • While Roy experimented with his forward lines at camp, he kept his defense pairings steady. Longtime duo Ryan Pulock skated Adam Pelech together, Tony DeAngelo and Alexander Romanov continued their chemistry as a pair from last season, while Mayfield was Schaefer’s veteran partner.
  • Isaiah George had a solid camp but as the 21-year-old defenseman develops, the coaching staff would rather him see heavy minutes in the AHL than to sit as an extra in the NHL.

Practice 10/7: Matthew Schaefer

  • Ritchie sustained an injury at the end of training camp, which Darche considers to be minor. The 20-year-old forward is a natural center, but there may be times when he’s used at wing when he’s with the Islanders. Darche said it’s easier for a center to play wing instead of the opposite and versatility is trait Ritchie prides himself on. The playmaker took penalty kill reps during training camp and is working to add that to an already well-rounded game. While Ritchie averaged well over a point-per-game in each of his past two junior seasons, that may not be how he’s used at first given the Islanders forward depth, so he’s making sure he’s ready however the Isles need him.
  • Ritchie and Schaefer continued to be roommates throughout rookie camp and training camp. Ritchie did all the driving as Schaefer doesn’t have a car on Long Island yet, as the two enjoyed many trips to buy snacks for their room. Their banter in the locker room after rookie camp skates was pretty animated, so it seems the two youngest players have a bond.
  • Jonathan Drouin developed chemistry with Bo Horvat through training camp on both the power play and at five-on-five. Drouin’s playmaking ability was a natural fit for Horvat’s finishing touch and shot-heavy mindset, while the two have a friendship that goes back to being teammates for Team Canada at the 2014 World Junior Championships. Roy said that even before Drouin was acquired from Colorado ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, there was an intrigue about how the two would fit together.
  • Emil Heineman impressed in camp with his shot. The winger, who was acquired from Montreal over the offseason, recorded the game-winner in the 4-3 win over Philadelphia in the preseason. He’ll get a shot with Horvat and Drouin to start the season, likely taking care of some of the dirty work like puck retrievals, but when he gets the puck, expect him to take the shot.
  • Gleb Veremyev made a positive impression in his two preseason games racking up a pair of goals in three games. What also stood out was Veremyev’s 15 hits in those three contests including six each in games against the Rangers and Devils.
  • Laurel Hollow native Marshall Warren also made a positive impression in camp, earning some praise from Roy. Warren scored in the Islanders preseason opener against the Flyers in front of family and friends – a cool moment for a local kid.

