New York Islanders Name Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Team’s Jersey Patch Partner in Milestone NHL Agreement

Vanda Logo to Debut October 9 Against Penguins

Jersey Patch Header_1920x1080 (1)
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders today announced a multi-year agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company, naming them the team’s exclusive jersey patch partner. This landmark contract makes Vanda the NHL’s first Pharmaceutical Jersey Patch Partner.

The Vanda logo will be prominently featured on both the Islanders' home and away jerseys. The partnership will debut on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins October 9 and continue with the Islanders' home opener at the state-of-the-art UBS Arena on October 11 against the Washington Capitals.

Beyond the visibility on the ice, Vanda branding will be integrated across Islanders and UBS Arena signage and on the team’s social media throughout the season. The partnership also includes fan-centric initiatives, such as an annual tentpole sweepstakes, a content collaboration, and a community program developed with the Islanders that culminates in a ceremonial puck drop each season at UBS Arena.

“Vanda is a company dedicated to innovation and community, values that resonate deeply with the Islanders and our fan base,’’ said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group, which oversees the Islanders Corporate Partnerships. “We believe this unique collaboration will not only provide significant visibility for Vanda but will also create new, meaningful experiences for our fans both on Long Island and globally.”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Named Isles Jersey Patch Partner

To celebrate the new partnership, the Islanders and Vanda will launch a fan-focused sweepstakes where Islanders fans can win a brand-new jersey with the Vanda patch to kick off the new season and this new partnership.

“Vanda is proud in partnering with the New York Islanders, a historic organization, making Vanda the first pharmaceutical jersey patch partner in the NHL.” said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos MD, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Vanda Pharmaceuticals. “Vanda’s commitment to health, happiness and excellence is closely aligned with that of the New York Islanders organization and we look forward to an exciting season ahead”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vanda Pharmaceuticals to the Islanders family as our exclusive jersey patch partner,” said Adam Cross, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Islanders. “This is a landmark deal for our organization and the NHL. We look forward to a successful partnership that elevates both of our brands and allows us to further engage with the most passionate fans in the league.”

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 8, 2025

Schaefer “Can’t Wait to Get Started” Ahead of NHL Debut

Thoughts and Observations from New York Islanders Training Camp

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 6, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Oct. 7

Takeaways from Darche’s Preseason Press Conference 

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Isles and Youth Hockey Players Enjoy Special Practice at Ed Westfall Arena

Isles Day-to-Day: Lines, News and Notes from Training Camp Day 18

Maven's Memories: Steve Albert Reflects On Islanders First Stanley Cup

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Out 1-2 Weeks

Matthew Schaefer Learning, Growing and Impressing at Islanders Training Camp

Takeaways: Islanders End Preseason with 4-3 Win Over Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Isles Helping Shabanov Settle In

Isles Day to Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 14 

Paylocity Named Official HCM Partner of the New York Islanders and Official Partner of UBS Arena

Duclair Feeling “Better Every Day” in Training Camp