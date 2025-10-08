New York Islanders Name Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Team’s Jersey Patch Partner in Milestone NHL Agreement

The New York Islanders today announced a multi-year agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company, naming them the team’s exclusive jersey patch partner. This landmark contract makes Vanda the NHL’s first Pharmaceutical Jersey Patch Partner.

The Vanda logo will be prominently featured on both the Islanders' home and away jerseys. The partnership will debut on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins October 9 and continue with the Islanders' home opener at the state-of-the-art UBS Arena on October 11 against the Washington Capitals.

Beyond the visibility on the ice, Vanda branding will be integrated across Islanders and UBS Arena signage and on the team’s social media throughout the season. The partnership also includes fan-centric initiatives, such as an annual tentpole sweepstakes, a content collaboration, and a community program developed with the Islanders that culminates in a ceremonial puck drop each season at UBS Arena.

“Vanda is a company dedicated to innovation and community, values that resonate deeply with the Islanders and our fan base,’’ said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group, which oversees the Islanders Corporate Partnerships. “We believe this unique collaboration will not only provide significant visibility for Vanda but will also create new, meaningful experiences for our fans both on Long Island and globally.”