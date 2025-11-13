Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-2) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)
10 PM EST | T-MOBILE ARENA
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 OT victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night to earn the Isles’ second straight win. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri (PPG) scored in regulation, while Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in the win. Head Coach Patrick Roy described it as a character win and a great team effort, especially with New Jersey’s Simon Nemec tying the game with five seconds left in the third period.
The Islanders are 2-0-0 on the seven-game road trip, which ties a season-long swing. They had a day off on Tuesday to travel on Tuesday and hit the ice on Wednesday for practice at T-Mobile Arena.
“We worked on our system and got our legs moving after a long flight,” Emil Heineman said. “It was a good practice out there today.”