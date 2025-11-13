Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

The Islanders are vying for their third straight win when they visit Las Vegas on Thursday (10PM EST, MSGSN)

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 9
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-2) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)

10 PM EST | T-MOBILE ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 OT victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night to earn the Isles’ second straight win. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri (PPG) scored in regulation, while Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in the win. Head Coach Patrick Roy described it as a character win and a great team effort, especially with New Jersey’s Simon Nemec tying the game with five seconds left in the third period.

The Islanders are 2-0-0 on the seven-game road trip, which ties a season-long swing. They had a day off on Tuesday to travel on Tuesday and hit the ice on Wednesday for practice at T-Mobile Arena.

“We worked on our system and got our legs moving after a long flight,” Emil Heineman said. “It was a good practice out there today.”

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

PROJECTED LINEUP

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov - Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

MAYFIELD MISSES SKATE

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Wednesday, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

If Mayfield does not play on Thursday, Adam Boqvist will draw in for the first time since Oct. 30 and play with Alexander Romanov.

SHABANOV JOINS PRACTICE

Max Shabanov (upper body) took a positive step toward returning, as he joined Islanders for practice in Las Vegas donning a red non-contact jersey. He will not play on Thursday.

It was Shabanov's first time skating with the team since Oct. 21 in the Islanders' 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Russian winger has three points (1G, 2A) in six games for the Isles.

SOROKIN’S FOUR-GAME POINT STREAK

Ilya Sorokin will get the start against the Golden Knights. Sorokin is 3-2-1 lifetime against the Golden Knights along with a .939 SV% and a 1.96 GAA with two shutouts. He was in net for both wins last season, making 63 of 64 saves.

Sorokin is 3-0-1 in his last four starts with all three wins on the road. He turned aside 112 of 118 shots faced over that span (.949 SV%). His personal point streak began with the Islander's 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on October. 31.

"Since the Washington game, you can tell he's playing with a lot of confidence out there," Roy said. "He's on top of the crease, he looks big. I think that's what you need on the road, solid goaltending."

Bo Horvat Trivia

Think you know Bo Horvat? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bo Horvat is on a heater with eight points (6G, 2A) in his last six games. He notched his 300th career assist on Monday night.

ATOP THE ISLES LEADERBOARD

- Bo Horvat leads in goals (12), points (20), game-winners (3) and shots on goal (55)

- Barzal leads the team with nine assists.

Horvat and Adam Pelech are tied with a team-best plus-nine rating.

- Matthew Schaefer leads all skaters with 22:13 TOI/GP and he leads the Isles with eight takeaways.

- Ryan Pulock leads the team in blocked shots (28).

- Heineman is the hits leader with 60.

LEADERS VS VEGAS

Barzal leads the Isles with nine points (5G, 4A) in 12 career games against the Golden Knights.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders won games against Vegas last season, including at 4-0 win at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 9.

ACROSS THE ICE

- The Golden Knights dropped their third straight loss when they fell 3-2 to the Florida Panthers on Monday. Down 3-1 in the third period, Ivan Barbashev scored midway through the frame but the Golden Knights couldn’t find the tying goal. Carl Lindbom made 17 saves in the loss.

- The Golden Knights stand fifth in the Pacific Division with a record of 7-4-4.

- Jack Eichel leads the team in scoring with 22 points, while Pavel Dorofeyev leads with 10 goals.

- Brayden McNabb leads the NHL in blocked shots with 47.

- Mitch Marner is settling into his new team after nine seasons in Toronto. The forward is averaging over a point-per-game for the Golden Knights with 19 points (4G, 15A) in 15 games.

Related Content

Horvat’s Hot Start With the Islanders

Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov Joins Practice

News Feed

Horvat’s Hot Start With the Islanders

Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov Joins Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Devils 2 OT

Takeaways: Barzal's OT Winner Leads Isles Past Devils 3-2

Parker Gahagen’s Military Service Intertwined with his Hockey Career

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 10, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 10

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Rangers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Rangers 5-0

The Skinny: Wild 5, Islanders 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Wild 5-2 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

Meet Luke Rowe, Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman and Future Drone Pilot for the United States Air Force

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 7 vs Minnesota

The Skinny: Bruins 4, Islanders 3 SO