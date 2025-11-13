Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

PROJECTED LINEUP

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair

Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov - Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

MAYFIELD MISSES SKATE

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Wednesday, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

If Mayfield does not play on Thursday, Adam Boqvist will draw in for the first time since Oct. 30 and play with Alexander Romanov.

SHABANOV JOINS PRACTICE

Max Shabanov (upper body) took a positive step toward returning, as he joined Islanders for practice in Las Vegas donning a red non-contact jersey. He will not play on Thursday.

It was Shabanov's first time skating with the team since Oct. 21 in the Islanders' 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Russian winger has three points (1G, 2A) in six games for the Isles.

SOROKIN’S FOUR-GAME POINT STREAK

Ilya Sorokin will get the start against the Golden Knights. Sorokin is 3-2-1 lifetime against the Golden Knights along with a .939 SV% and a 1.96 GAA with two shutouts. He was in net for both wins last season, making 63 of 64 saves.

Sorokin is 3-0-1 in his last four starts with all three wins on the road. He turned aside 112 of 118 shots faced over that span (.949 SV%). His personal point streak began with the Islander's 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on October. 31.

"Since the Washington game, you can tell he's playing with a lot of confidence out there," Roy said. "He's on top of the crease, he looks big. I think that's what you need on the road, solid goaltending."