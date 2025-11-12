Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov Joins Practice

Max Shabanov joins Islanders practice in a red non-contact jersey on Wednesday

IMG_4826
By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders practiced at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. See below for top headlines and check back later for updates and interviews.

SHABANOV JOINS PRACTICE

Max Shabanov (upper body) took a positive step toward returning, as he joined Islanders for practice in Las Vegas donning a red non-contact jersey.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that although there is no timeline for his return, it's good for Shabanov to touch the ice with the guys.

Shabanov has not skated with the team since Oct. 21 in the Islanders' 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Russian winger has three points (1G, 2A) in six games for the Isles.

MAYFIELD MISSES SKATE

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Wednesday, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

If Mayfield does not play on Thursday, Adam Boqvist will draw in for the first time since Oct. 30.

The defenseman has six assists through 16 games this season, along with 24 blocks which ranks second on the team behind Ryan Pulock (28).

IMG_4850
DSC02030
DSC01867
DSC01891
DSC01831
+6 DSC01728
DSC01711
DSC01809
DSC01959
DSC01879
DSC01984
DSC01988

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice in Las Vegas

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

SOROKIN TO START VS VEGAS

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Sorokin is 3-0-1 in his last four starts with all three wins on the road. He is 3-2-1 against the Golden Knights in his career, along with a .939 SV% and a 1.96 GAA with two shutouts.

"I feel like he's playing with confidence right now," Roy said. "He's on top of the crease, reading plays really well. You can tell when someone's confident it makes a huge difference in their game."

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie
Max Shabanov

The defensemen (Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Alex Romanov, Adam Boqvist) were rotating in Mayfield's absence.

Ilya Sorokin

