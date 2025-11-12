Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov Joins Practice

The New York Islanders practiced at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. See below for top headlines and check back later for updates and interviews.

SHABANOV JOINS PRACTICE

Max Shabanov (upper body) took a positive step toward returning, as he joined Islanders for practice in Las Vegas donning a red non-contact jersey.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that although there is no timeline for his return, it's good for Shabanov to touch the ice with the guys.

Shabanov has not skated with the team since Oct. 21 in the Islanders' 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Russian winger has three points (1G, 2A) in six games for the Isles.

MAYFIELD MISSES SKATE

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Wednesday, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

If Mayfield does not play on Thursday, Adam Boqvist will draw in for the first time since Oct. 30.

The defenseman has six assists through 16 games this season, along with 24 blocks which ranks second on the team behind Ryan Pulock (28).