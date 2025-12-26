Islanders Journeys in the World Juniors

While NHL hockey is on hiatus during the holidays, the World Juniors have become a holiday tradition.

Starting the day after Christmas, the top U20 players in the world compete for their country, as the hockey world tunes in to watch. It’s a staple part of the holiday season, nostalgic for many pros.

“It’s like a Christmas tradition," said Emil Heineman, who played for Team Sweden at the 2021 World Juniors. "You love to see that. Always high energy, it’s fun to watch.”

This year five Islanders prospects are playing in the international tournament. Cole Eiserman is looking to defend Team USA’s gold medal as he returns for his second trip to the World Juniors and will be joined by fellow Isles prospect and BU teammate Kamil Bednarik, who is making his first appearance. Victor Eklund is also making his second World Juniors appearance for Team Sweden, while Kashawn Aitcheson (Canada) and Tomas Poletin (Czechia) are experiencing the tournament for the first time.

The current Islanders can relate to the excitement, anticipation and nerves of World Juniors.

“Those weeks leading up to the tournament, it’s a grind,” said Cal Ritchie, who was an alternate captain for Canada at last year’s WJC. “You’re in your head if you’re going to make the team or not, but you have to enjoy it. As soon as the tournament gets started, the crowd gets pretty unreal. All of Canada’s watching it, it’s a special time.”