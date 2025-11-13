Horvat’s Hot Start With the Islanders

Bo Horvat’s been explosive offensively, leading the Isles with 12 goals and is “hungry for more”

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Bo Horvat’s got the hot hand for the New York Islanders.

With 12 goals in 16 games, Horvat is tied with Montreal’s Cole Caufield for second in the NHL in goals, which is not a surprise to his teammates who see his elite shot and work ethic on a daily basis.

“He might be the best shooter in the world right now,” Mathew Barzal said after the Islanders’ 3-2 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. “That’s not just because he’s getting lucky, that’s because his shot is truly world-class. Any time he’s around the net, or he’s got a chance in the slot it’s got a great chance of going in. None of it’s luck, it’s all work and he’s got an amazing great shot.”

Horvat’s hot streak coincided with the team’s success. After the Islanders started off the season 0-3-0, Horvat scored a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 16 to power the Isles to their first win of the season. Horvat’s been on a tear since that game, with 12 goals in his last 13 games, including an active six-game point streak with eight points (6G, 2A) in that stretch. The Isles are 8-3-2 since Horvat’s three-goal effort against Edmonton.

“It builds confidence, which is huge,” Horvat said. “For me, and the team, to get off to a pretty good start, it propels you forward for the rest of the year and makes you hungry for more.”

Bo Horvat with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

It marks the second-fastest Horvat has scored 12 goals in his career, as he buried 12 in 13 games to start the season with Vancouver in 2022-23. Horvat scored 0.62 goals per game in the 2022-23 season, but so far, Horvat’s averaging 0.75 goals per game this season.

With over 800 NHL games under his belt, Horvat’s longevity stands out and he used this offseason and training camp to fine-tune the details of scoring and skating.

“I focused on the goal-scoring aspect of things,” Horvat said. “Burying my opportunities in practice and finding different ways to score goals. It’s been working so far this year, also trying to be explosive in my skating."

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Horvat’s strong defensive game translates to more opportunities to score.

"What I love about Bo is that he plays a 200-foot game," Roy said. "When you do a lot of good things defensively, you don't spend as much time in your zone. It gives you more opportunity offensively, we scored goals off the rush because we were good in the neutral zone.”

Horvat opened the scoring off the rush in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the New York Rangers. With Emil Heineman carrying the puck, Horvat raced alongside him into the Rangers zone, cognizant to stay onside. Horvat stayed ready for the dish and snapped a quick release past Igor Shesterkin.

“We’ve been connecting on a few two-on-ones recently,” Heineman said. “I think that one against the Rangers, it was a good stretch by him to stay onside. We’ve been keeping it simple too, not trying to do too much off a two-on-one, maybe get one pass and then as shot.”

Practice 11/12: Bo Horvat

In addition to his impressive shot, Horvat has a 60.1 FOW% this season and is also a solid playmaker, racking up eight assists this season. Horvat recorded the primary assist on each of Heineman’s last three goals, in a display of the chemistry the pair have developed since training camp.

“He’s a really good passer,” Heineman said. “So, when he has it, I’ll stay open and be ready because it’ll come flat on your tape.”

Horvat’s impressive performance is not only a huge lift to the Islanders, but has gotten his coach to advocate for his consideration for Team Canada at the upcoming 2026 Olympics.

“Seeing Bo and the way he’s been playing, he’s been making a really good impression on Team Canada for the Olympics,” Roy said. “That’s the hockey he needs to play to help the Islanders win hockey games as well.”

