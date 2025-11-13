Horvat’s Hot Start With the Islanders

Bo Horvat’s got the hot hand for the New York Islanders.

With 12 goals in 16 games, Horvat is tied with Montreal’s Cole Caufield for second in the NHL in goals, which is not a surprise to his teammates who see his elite shot and work ethic on a daily basis.

“He might be the best shooter in the world right now,” Mathew Barzal said after the Islanders’ 3-2 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. “That’s not just because he’s getting lucky, that’s because his shot is truly world-class. Any time he’s around the net, or he’s got a chance in the slot it’s got a great chance of going in. None of it’s luck, it’s all work and he’s got an amazing great shot.”

Horvat’s hot streak coincided with the team’s success. After the Islanders started off the season 0-3-0, Horvat scored a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 16 to power the Isles to their first win of the season. Horvat’s been on a tear since that game, with 12 goals in his last 13 games, including an active six-game point streak with eight points (6G, 2A) in that stretch. The Isles are 8-3-2 since Horvat’s three-goal effort against Edmonton.

“It builds confidence, which is huge,” Horvat said. “For me, and the team, to get off to a pretty good start, it propels you forward for the rest of the year and makes you hungry for more.”