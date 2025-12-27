Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-13-4) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (19-16-4)

The New York Islanders are coming out of the NHL’s holiday break with a bang, hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday at UBS Arena.

The Islanders went into the break on a high note, snapping a three-game winless skid with a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at home. Adam Pelech broke a 1-1 tie late in the third period after Simon Holmstrom scored the equalizer for the Islanders in the second period. David Rittich stopped 31 of 32 shots for his eighth win of the season.

Like the Islanders, the Rangers are also coming off a win in their last game before the holiday break. Five unanswered third period goals helped the Rangers blow past the Washington Capitals after they trailed 3-2 after 48 minutes. Taylor Raddysh (2G, 1A), Vincent Trocheck (2G, 1A), Will Cuylle (1G, 2A), Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A) and Alexis Lafrenière (1G, 1A) scored in the win while Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in the win.