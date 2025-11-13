Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Recalled

The New York Islanders recalled defenseman Travis Mitchell from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday morning ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The recall comes as a result of Scott Mayfield flying back to New York for the birth of his first child.

Mitchell, 25, has three assists through 12 games with Bridgeport this season. The 6’4” 203 lbs. blueliner recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) through 65 games last season and racked up 101 penalty minutes. He is in his fourth season in Bridgeport after playing four years at Cornell University.

Mitchell did not skate with the team on Thursday and will not play against Vegas. Roy said that he got a scouting report on Mitchell on Thursday morning where Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson gave a solid assessment.

"Rocky said that [Mitchell] is their best defenseman right now," Roy said. "He deserves to be here, we're happy for him."