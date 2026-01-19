Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-17-5) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-27-5)

10 PM ET | ROGERS ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders road trip has reached the west coast, as the Isles visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at Rogers Arena.

The Isles are 2-2-1 through five games of their road trip and are looking to rebound from a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a long road trip and we still have a chance to finish it on a high note,” Tony DeAngelo said after Saturday’s game. “[We’re] .500 right now and obviously want to be better than that and still have time to do it.”

The team held a spirited practice on Sunday in Vancouver and focused on cutting down turnovers, especially high in the offensive zone.

“We let up too much last game,” Captain Anders Lee said on Sunday. “We focused on coming back, kind of resetting on some of our structure and thought process there, getting back into our D zone. At the end of the day, we just got to take care of the puck a little bit more sometimes.”