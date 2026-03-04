Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist In, Pulock Out vs Ducks

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate on Wednesday at Honda Center ahead of their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. See below for lines and news.
MORNING SKATE LINES
Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Adam Boqvist
DROUIN UPDATE
Jonathan Drouin participated in line rushes, suggesting he'll be in the lineup against the Ducks after he missed Sunday's game with a lower body injury. He skated in practice on Tuesday in Anaheim.
The forward has 20 points (3G, 17A) through 53 games in his first season as an Islander.
PULOCK TO MISS CONTEST VS DUCKS, BOQVIST TO DRAW IN
Ryan Pulock will not play on Wednesday although he was on the ice for morning skate, Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed.
Pulock has 24 points (3G, 21A) this season.
Adam Boqvist will draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 26 and skate on a pair with Carson Soucy.
Roy talked about Boqvist’s character and work ethic as a healthy scratch, staying ready for when the team needs him.
“He played so well the last time he was in,” Roy said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s been working hard in practices, making sure he’s ready. I’m very confident he’ll play a good game tonight.”