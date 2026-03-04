Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist In, Pulock Out vs Ducks

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate on Wednesday at Honda Center ahead of their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. See below for lines and news.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Adam Boqvist

DROUIN UPDATE

Jonathan Drouin participated in line rushes, suggesting he'll be in the lineup against the Ducks after he missed Sunday's game with a lower body injury. He skated in practice on Tuesday in Anaheim.

The forward has 20 points (3G, 17A) through 53 games in his first season as an Islander.

PULOCK TO MISS CONTEST VS DUCKS, BOQVIST TO DRAW IN

Ryan Pulock will not play on Wednesday although he was on the ice for morning skate, Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed.

Pulock has 24 points (3G, 21A) this season.

Adam Boqvist will draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 26 and skate on a pair with Carson Soucy.

Roy talked about Boqvist’s character and work ethic as a healthy scratch, staying ready for when the team needs him.

“He played so well the last time he was in,” Roy said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s been working hard in practices, making sure he’s ready. I’m very confident he’ll play a good game tonight.”