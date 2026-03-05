Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

KINGS NOTES

The Kings are coming off a 4-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. They have dropped six of their last seven contests (1-5-1). Los Angeles sits sixth in the Pacific Division with 62 points and are five points back of the Seattle Kraken (67 points) for a playoff position with 22 games remaining.

Los Angeles fired Head Coach Jim Hiller on Mar. 1, replacing him with Associate Head Coach D.J. Smith, who will serve as the team’s Interim Head Coach. Hiller was behind the Kings’ bench for three seasons, compiling a record 93-58-24 and a pair of postseason appearances. Smith had previously served as the Head Coach of the Ottawa Senators for parts of five seasons from 2019-24.

The Kings completed a trade with the New York Rangers that moved Artemi Panarin to the west coast on Feb. 4. In exchange, Los Angeles sent Liam Greentree and a 2026 conditional third-round pick to New York. Panarin has three points (3A) in four games with the Kings, and 60 points (19G, 41A) oin the season.

Anze Kopitar is set to play in his 1,500th regular season game on Thursday and will become the first King to do so. Kopitar’s 1,302 points are second all-time in Kings history, five back of tying Marcel Dionne for the franchise record. Kopitar is playing in his final season in the NHL in what’s been a decorated career with two Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies, three Lady Byng Awards and two Mark Messier Leadership Awards.

Adrian Kempe has 14 points (7G, 7A) in his last 14 games, which includes an eight-game point streak from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4. Kempe leads the Kings with 50 points (22G, 28A) this season and is on pace to rank first on the team in scoring for the third straight campaign.

Quinton Byfield (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday’s game. He didn’t suit up in their loss to the Avs on Tuesday. Byfield ranks third on the team with 33 points (13G, 20A) this season.

The Kings own the 26th ranked power-play (16.8%) in the NHL this season but capitalized on their only man advantage last time out.

Los Angeles also owns the 25th ranked penalty kill (75.3%) in the league this season.