Takeaways: Islanders Drop 5-1 Decision to Ducks

The New York Islanders five-game winning streak came to an end at the Anaheim Ducks with a 5-1 loss at Honda Center on Wednesday night.

Anders Lee (PPG) scored the lone goal for the Isles, while Cutter Gauthier (2G) and Beckett Sennecke (1G, 1A), Ryan Poehling and Frank Vatrano (EN) scored for the Ducks.

David Rittich stopped 21 of 25 shots faced in his second straight start, while Ville Husso had a 42-save performance in the win.

“We didn't have our game tonight,” Lee said. “We were off in too many areas. Yeah, we created 42 shots, but we probably could have buried a few of them. You let up five, you probably don't deserve to win that game. That was the case tonight, we just weren’t as good as we needed to be.”

The Islanders (75 points) are third in the Metropolitan Division but didn’t lose ground on the teams they’re chasing or being chased by. The second-place Pittsburgh Penguins (who also have 75 points and have two games in-hand over the Islanders), Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) and Washington Capitals (69 points) were idle on Wednesday night.