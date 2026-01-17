Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Flames

The New York Islanders suffered their second regulation loss of their seven-game road trip, falling 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon.

JG Pageau scored for the Islanders, but only after the Flames established a 4-0 lead. Yegor Sharangovich, Adam Klapka, Justin Kirkland and Yan Kuznetsov scored for the Flames. Anders Lee rounded out the scoring with his 300th career goal.

David Rittich stopped 15-of-19 in the loss, while Dustin Wolf stopped 28-of-30 in the win.

“It just wasn't our best game,” said Matthew Schaefer who finished with two assists. “We could hold on to the puck a little bit more, a little bit too many turnovers for our liking, but we’ll worry about the next one and learn from this.”

With the loss, the Isles are 2-2-1 through five games on the road.

“It’s a long road trip and we still have a chance to finish it on a high note,” Tony DeAngelo said. “[We’re] .500 right now and obviously want to be better than that and still have time to do it.”