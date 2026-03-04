Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks Mar. 4

FOLLOW THE LEE-DER

Anders Lee’s late game winner moved him within reach of several milestones. Lee is up to 303 career goals for the blue and orange, which places him one tally away from tying Clark Gillies for the fourth-most goals in franchise history. He scored twice in the previous meeting with the Ducks in December.

Lee has found the back of the net in his last three outings and ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 34 points (14G, 20A).

DOWN BUT NEVER OUT

The Isles have found themselves down 2-0 in each of the last three games yet have clawed back to secure come-from-behind wins in all three.

New York is now tied for the second most consecutive multi-goal comebacks in NHL history, according to #NHLStats. Another one against the Ducks would tie them with the 2005-06 Carolina Hurricanes for the most in a row ever.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Islanders are in the midst of a stretch where they are playing nine of 12 games away from UBS Arena. They are 18-11-3 in road games this season, which is the most away wins in the Metropolitan Division and tied with the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second most across the league this season. New York has also earned five of their eight shutouts away from home this year.

Since the Olympic break the Isles are 2-0-0 on the road, both 4-3 overtime victories.

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of two contests between the Islanders and the Ducks this season.

New York topped Anaheim 5-2 at UBS Arena on Dec. 11. The Isles were winless against the Ducks a season ago but have a chance to sweep the season series on Wednesday night.