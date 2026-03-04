Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks Mar. 4

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-21-5) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (33-24-3)
10:00 PM EST | HONDA CENTER
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders hit the road once again, vying for their sixth straight win, which would extend their season-high.
The Islanders have stormed back from 2-0 deficits and walked away victorious in each of their last three outings.
Matthew Schaefer (2G, 1A), Carson Soucy and Bo Horvat notched goals to keep the Isles in the game, and Anders Lee pushed the team over the finish line in the final minute of the 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. David Rittich earned his second win in his last three starts. He made 29 saves on 33 shots.
The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points and tied with the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (75 points), though the Pens have one game in-hand.