Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks Mar. 4

The Islanders take on the Ducks in the first of a four-game road trip (10:00PM, MSGSN)

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 29
By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-21-5) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (33-24-3) 

10:00 PM EST | HONDA CENTER

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP 

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP 

The New York Islanders hit the road once again, vying for their sixth straight win, which would extend their season-high.  

The Islanders have stormed back from 2-0 deficits and walked away victorious in each of their last three outings.  

Matthew Schaefer (2G, 1A), Carson Soucy and Bo Horvat notched goals to keep the Isles in the game, and Anders Lee pushed the team over the finish line in the final minute of the 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. David Rittich earned his second win in his last three starts. He made 29 saves on 33 shots.  

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points and tied with the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (75 points), though the Pens have one game in-hand.

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

PROJECTED LINES 

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Tuesday’s practice. Check back after Wednesday’s morning skate for any updates. 

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Adam Boqvist 

David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin 

DROUIN PARTICIPATES IN PRACTICE 

Jonathan Drouin joined the Islanders on the ice at their first practice in Anaheim, California on Tuesday. Drouin missed Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury. 

The first-year Islander has 20 points (3G, 17A) in 53 games this season. 

PULOCK TAKES MAINTENANCE DAY 

Ryan Pulock (maintenance) missed the team’s practice in Anaheim on Tuesday. Scott Mayfield jumped up to pair with Matthew Schaefer, while Adam Boqvist skated in a pair with Carson Soucy. 

Pulock earned an assist in the 5-4 win over the Panthers on Sunday night. He is one goal (56) away from tying Kenny Jonsson (57) for the third most goals by a defenseman in Islanders history. 

RITTICH TO START AGAINST THE DUCKS 

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that David Rittich will start between the pipes for the second straight game against the Ducks on Wednesday night. Rittich made 31 saves on 33 shots in New York’s 5-2 win over Anaheim earlier in the season. He is 13-8-3 this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV along with two shutouts. 

Ilya Sorokin will start against the LA Kings on Thursday for the second half of the back-to-back set.

FOLLOW THE LEE-DER 

Anders Lee’s late game winner moved him within reach of several milestones. Lee is up to 303 career goals for the blue and orange, which places him one tally away from tying Clark Gillies for the fourth-most goals in franchise history. He scored twice in the previous meeting with the Ducks in December. 

Lee has found the back of the net in his last three outings and ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 34 points (14G, 20A).  

DOWN BUT NEVER OUT 

The Isles have found themselves down 2-0 in each of the last three games yet have clawed back to secure come-from-behind wins in all three.  

New York is now tied for the second most consecutive multi-goal comebacks in NHL history, according to #NHLStats. Another one against the Ducks would tie them with the 2005-06 Carolina Hurricanes for the most in a row ever.  

ROAD WARRIORS 

The Islanders are in the midst of a stretch where they are playing nine of 12 games away from UBS Arena. They are 18-11-3 in road games this season, which is the most away wins in the Metropolitan Division and tied with the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second most across the league this season. New York has also earned five of their eight shutouts away from home this year. 

Since the Olympic break the Isles are 2-0-0 on the road, both 4-3 overtime victories.  

SEASON SERIES  

This is the second of two contests between the Islanders and the Ducks this season. 

New York topped Anaheim 5-2 at UBS Arena on Dec. 11. The Isles were winless against the Ducks a season ago but have a chance to sweep the season series on Wednesday night.

DUCKS NOTES 

The Ducks’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday night. They sit in second place in the Pacific Division with 69 points, chasing the Vegas Golden Knights (70 points) with a game in-hand. 

Lukas Dostal started for the Ducks on Tuesday night, suggesting that Ville Husso will start against the Islanders on Wednesday to complete the back-to-back set. Husso is 6-5-1 this season, along with a 3.26 GAA and a .882 SV%. 

Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim with 53 points (29G, 24A) in 59 games this season. His 29 goals lead the team. Gauthier has six goals in his last six games.  

Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke leads all rookie skaters and is tied for second on the Ducks with 49 points (19G, 30A) this season. His 19 goals only trail Schaefer’s 20 among first-year players.  

Troy Terry (upper body) and Mikael Granlund (upper body) missed the Duck’s clash with the Avalanche on Tuesday night. Terry last skated and tallied an assist in Anaheim’s 6-5 win over the Edmonton on Feb. 25. Granlund hasn’t suited up since Feb. 2. Terry ranks third on the team with 45 points (13G, 32A) and Granlund is tied for seventh with 27 points (12G, 15A) this season.

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Anaheim

Islanders Matthew Schaefer Named NHL First Star of the Week

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 2, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Panthers 4

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Win Over Florida

Lee Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Comeback to Best Panthers 5-4

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair in vs Panthers, Drouin Day-to-Day

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT

Scott Mayfield Earns First Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Columbus

Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 4-3 OT Win Over Blue Jackets

Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Columbus

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Montreal 3 OT

Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Islanders Overcome Multi-Goal Deficit in 4-3 OT Win Over Montreal

Horvat, Palat Reflect on Experience in the Winter Olympic Games

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Rejoins Isles in Montreal

Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens