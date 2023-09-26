News Feed

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Jackson Cates is looking to prove himself while on a PTO with Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
Jackson Cates is looking to turn a professional tryout into a professional opportunity with the New York Islanders.

To do that, the 26-year-old center, who is the lone player at camp on a PTO, plans to make an impression with his work ethic.

“I'm excited and honored to be here,” Cates said. “It’s been a lot of fun so far and it's a great organization. I just want to work hard every day and to show what I can do, and to be grateful for the opportunity.”

Cates enters Islanders camp with some NHL and AHL experience. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization, collecting two points (1G, 1A) through 20 career NHL games, along with 13 goals and 20 assists through 102 appearances with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Although he’s never faced the Islanders at the NHL level, Cates has experience going up against the Bridgeport Islanders during his time with the Phantoms in the AHL. 

“They're always a very detailed and structured team,” Cates said. “They’re hard to play against and I'm excited to be on the other side of it, playing with them instead of against them.”

The Stillwater, MN, native has a few friendly faces in the Islanders organization in fellow Minnesotans Hudson Fasching and Bridgeport Islanders captain Seth Helgeson. 

“I worked out with Fasching and Helgeson over the summer at the University of Minnesota,” Cates said. “It's nice to see those guys around and there's a couple other Minnesota guys, [Karson] Kuhlman. He played at Duluth as well. It's nice to know those guys and have them around to help me out.”

Cates participated in Monday’s scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, primarily on a line with Reece Newkirk and Fasching. 

Through five days of practices and a scrimmage, Head Coach Lane Lambert has been pleased with the centerman’s performance in camp so far. 

“I've liked him,” Lambert said of Cates. “He skates well and he's a very responsible player. So as advertised, he came in and has done exactly what we wanted him to do.”

As Training Camp continues with the season rapidly approaching, Cates is looking to prove himself and display his skills. 
“I just want to play my game and show them who I am and keep working hard,” Cates said. 

Since Cates is one of the new faces at camp this season, get to know the forward with a few facts below.

Photos: Training Camp Day 5

The New York Islanders continued Training Camp with a scrimmage on Monday, Sept. 25 at Northwell Health Ice Center

THE BASICS 

The 6’0”, 190 lb left-handed forward describes himself as a two-way centerman who can play on both ends of the puck. The 26-year-old is a native of Stillwater, Minnesota and entered the NHL undrafted. 

HE PLAYED IN THE USHL AND NCAA HOCKEY

Cates spent two seasons in the USHL for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, collecting 84 points and 44 goals through 113 games with the Waterloo Black Hawks. He continued his career playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two seasons before signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia Flyers on Apr. 13, 2021. 

HIS BROTHER PLAYS FOR THE FLYERS

Noah Cates inked a two-year deal with the Flyers on Jul. 10 after producing 38 points (13G, 25A) through full 82-game slate last season. The Cates brothers were teammates at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before landing in Philadelphia together. 

HIS FATHER PLAYED AT THE COLLIEGATE LEVEL

Hockey runs in the family, as Jay Cates played NCAA hockey for the University of Minnesota for three seasons and captained the team in 1987-88. Jay was an assistant coach at Stillwater High School from 2010 through 2014, coaching his son’s first season in 2013-14.

