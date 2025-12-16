Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-11-3) AT DETROIT RED WINGS (18-12-3)

7 PM | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders shoot for a fourth-straight win when they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, which extended their home winning streak to five games. Emil Heineman buried the game-deciding goal in the shootout to give the Isles the two points after Anthony Duclair set up two early goals by Matthew Schaefer (PPG) and Calum Ritchie in regulation. Ilya Sorokin denied 32 of the Lightning’s 34 shots.

The Islanders have won six of their last seven games, including five against current division leaders. The Islanders (41 points) stand second in the Eastern Conference.

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up against the Lightning on Saturday. Check back after Tuesday’s morning skate for updates to the line combinations.

Jonathan Drouin – Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Anders Lee – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield