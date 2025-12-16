Isles Day to Day: Barzal Misses Morning Skate, Will Take Warmups vs Red Wings

Mathew Barzal to take warmups against Red Wings, Ilya Sorokin expected to start in goal

SA101822
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathew Barzal took a maintenance day on Tuesday morning in Detroit, but is expected to take warmups against the Red Wings. Barzal has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 32 games this season and is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 3A).

"I'm still positive thinking that Barzy will play," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

In Barzal can't go on Tuesday night, the plan would be for Max Tsyplakov to draw back into the lineup after sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch and for Jonathan Drouin to slot in at center with Tsyplakov and Emil Heineman on his wings. Cal Ritchie also skated in Barzal's spot on the power play.

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start against the Red Wings. Sorokin recorded a 29-save shutout against the Red Wings on Nov. 20. Sorokin is a perfect 5-0-0 in the month of December. Sorokin owns a league-best .942 SV% since the start of the month, allowing just 10 goals on 172 shots.

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Detroit

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate in Detroit on Dec. 16, 2025. Photos by Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders.

HEINEMAN TO PLAY 100TH GAME

Emil Heineman is expected to play in his 100th NHL game on Tuesday night. The Swedish winger has 34 points (20G, 14A) in 99 career games, 33 with the Islanders and 66 with the Montreal Canadiens.

"Feels like this goes quite quick, and it wasn't too long ago, I just wanted to get the first one," Heineman said. "So I'm happy. I'm blessed and looking for few more."

Heineman has already matched a career high with 10 goals this season and leads the Isles with 115 hits, which is also good for fifth in the NHL. Heineman credited his teammates with making it such a smooth transition to Long Island.

"The guys here made it so easy to come here, feel so welcome and and they've been taking care of me ever since I got here," Heineman said. "That's probably the biggest thing that made it so simple for us to get here and the guys have been playing well and helped me out there."

MITCHELL TO PLAY FIRST GAME AT HOME

South Lyon, MI native Travis Mitchell will play his first game in his home state on Tuesday.

