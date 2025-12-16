Isles Day to Day: Barzal Misses Morning Skate, Will Take Warmups vs Red Wings

Mathew Barzal took a maintenance day on Tuesday morning in Detroit, but is expected to take warmups against the Red Wings. Barzal has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 32 games this season and is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 3A).

"I'm still positive thinking that Barzy will play," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

In Barzal can't go on Tuesday night, the plan would be for Max Tsyplakov to draw back into the lineup after sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch and for Jonathan Drouin to slot in at center with Tsyplakov and Emil Heineman on his wings. Cal Ritchie also skated in Barzal's spot on the power play.

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start against the Red Wings. Sorokin recorded a 29-save shutout against the Red Wings on Nov. 20. Sorokin is a perfect 5-0-0 in the month of December. Sorokin owns a league-best .942 SV% since the start of the month, allowing just 10 goals on 172 shots.