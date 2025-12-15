Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 15, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA NOTCHES GOAL AND ASSIST

Jacob Kvasnicka earned a goal and an assist in the Penticton Vees’ 8-1 win against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday.

The 18-year-old tallied his first point of the night on the power play. Kvasnicka was alone below the goal line and fed a centering pass to teammate Ryden Evans, who scored to take a 3-0 lead for the Vees.