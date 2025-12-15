Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 15, 2025

Kvasnicka and Romano rack up two points and Bednarik scores crucial goal in this week’s prospect report

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080

© Eliza Nuestro/Boston University

By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA NOTCHES GOAL AND ASSIST

Jacob Kvasnicka earned a goal and an assist in the Penticton Vees’ 8-1 win against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday.

The 18-year-old tallied his first point of the night on the power play. Kvasnicka was alone below the goal line and fed a centering pass to teammate Ryden Evans, who scored to take a 3-0 lead for the Vees.

The Islanders’ 2025 seventh-round pick (202nd overall) ended his three-game goal drought later in the game. Kvasnicka extended the Vees lead to 6-1 as he crept into the slot for his own one-timer that found the back netting less than a minute into the third period for his 14th goal of the season.

Kvasnicka is second on the Vees in points (35), tied for second in goals (14) and leads the team with 21 assists. Kvasnicka ranks third in scoring among rookies in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

BEDNARIK TIES GAME LATE AGAINST NORTHEASTERN

Kamil Bednarik netted his third goal in his last four games, coming in clutch for Boston University as he tied the game late in a 4-3 win against Northeastern on Friday.

After fellow Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman took a one-time blast from the right circle, Bednarik muscled in the rebound to tie the game with 1:57 to go in regulation.

The 19-year-old is up to five goals on the season, including three in his last four games. He is now tied for third in goals on BU. Bednarik is ramping up his offense in his sophomore season, after he recorded two goals in his freshman campaign. The Islanders drafted him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2024 NHL draft.

ROMANO TALLIES PAIR OF ASSISTS

Luca Romano recorded two assists in three games this week, including an assist on a game-tying goal that helped lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-4 SO win over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday.

Romano and the Rangers needed a game-tying goal in the final seconds of a power-play opportunity late in the third period. The 18-year-old found the loose puck on the goal line and delivered a cross-crease pass to help tie the game at four apiece with 2:03 left in regulation, forcing overtime. The Rangers pulled off the win in the shootout.

He picked up an assist earlier in the week, with a primary helper in a 3-2 OT loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Wednesday.

The OHL forward is seventh on the Rangers with 19 points and tied for fifth in assists (11) this season. The Islanders drafted Romano in the third round (74th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 27GP, 19G, 13A, 32P, 39PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 30GP, 8G, 11A, 19P, 8PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 22GP, 12-7-1, 4.01 GAA, .880 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 30GP, 14G, 21A, 35P, 10PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 25GP, 14G, 11A, 25P, 21PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 8GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 19GP, 10-6-0, 1.96 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO

SWEDEN

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 25GP, 1G, 10A, 11P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 31PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 21PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 6 PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 18PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 17GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 2PIM

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Outlast Lightning 3-2 in a Shootout, Sweep Season Series Over Bolts

Sorokin Earns Third Iron Man Mask in 3-2 Win Over Lightning in Shootout 

Scenes From Pat LaFontaine's Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Mitchell’s First NHL Goal Puck Going to His Dad Fighting Cancer

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

Maven's Memories: A Q&A With Pat LaFontaine

Maven's Memories: The Lore of Pat LaFontaine

Pat LaFontaine’s Legacy Through the Eyes of Bryan Trottier and Patrick Flatley

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Drouin to Return vs Lightning

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Ducks 2

Takeaways: Isles Defeat Ducks 5-2, Pick Up Fourth Straight Home Win

Mitchell Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-2 Win Over Ducks 

Start Time for New York Islanders Jan. 28 Game Changed to 7 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Drouin Joins Morning Skate

Isles Photographer Bruce Bennett to be Enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Golden Knights 4 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Knights 5-4 in Shootout Win