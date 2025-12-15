Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 15, 2025

He picked up an assist earlier in the week, with a primary helper in a 3-2 OT loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Wednesday.
The OHL forward is seventh on the Rangers with 19 points and tied for fifth in assists (11) this season. The Islanders drafted Romano in the third round (74th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 27GP, 19G, 13A, 32P, 39PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 30GP, 8G, 11A, 19P, 8PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 22GP, 12-7-1, 4.01 GAA, .880 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 30GP, 14G, 21A, 35P, 10PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 25GP, 14G, 11A, 25P, 21PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 8GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 19GP, 10-6-0, 1.96 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 25GP, 1G, 10A, 11P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 31PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 6 PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 18PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 17GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 2PIM