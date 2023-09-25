News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3
Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 
Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 
Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp
Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens
Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 
Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America
Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 
Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 
This Day in Isles History: September 15

This Day in Isles History: September 15
Maggio Jumps from Junior to Pro 

Maggio Jumping from Junior to Pro 
Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

The Islanders held their first scrimmage in Training Camp on Monday

Photo Sep 25 2023, 10 31 18 AM
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The Islanders opened Day Five of Training Camp with a scrimmage between the Blue and White Groups on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Through integrated practices, the Islanders tested out some lines, mixing rookies with more veteran players. Notably, Matt Maggio skated with Anders Lee and JG Pageau, while Arnaud Durandeau saw ice time with Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal.

Casey Cizikas centered a line that featured Simon Holmstrom and Oliver Wahlstrom, while Brock Nelson skated with Ruslan Iskhakov and William Dufour.

Alexander Romanov did not participate in the scrimmage, but the defenseman skated in Group Three.

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov were in between the pipes for their respective teams through two periods. Ken Appleby subbed in for Sorokin, while Jakub Skarek replaced Varlamov in net.

Related Content

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 
Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat
Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 