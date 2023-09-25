Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

The Islanders opened Day Five of Training Camp with a scrimmage between the Blue and White Groups on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Through integrated practices, the Islanders tested out some lines, mixing rookies with more veteran players. Notably, Matt Maggio skated with Anders Lee and JG Pageau, while Arnaud Durandeau saw ice time with Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal.

Casey Cizikas centered a line that featured Simon Holmstrom and Oliver Wahlstrom, while Brock Nelson skated with Ruslan Iskhakov and William Dufour.

Alexander Romanov did not participate in the scrimmage, but the defenseman skated in Group Three.

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov were in between the pipes for their respective teams through two periods. Ken Appleby subbed in for Sorokin, while Jakub Skarek replaced Varlamov in net.