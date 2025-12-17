Takeaways: Islanders Winning Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Red Wings

The New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Emil Heineman and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, but a pair of power-play goals from Alex DeBrincat and Axel Sandin-Pellikka proved to be the difference. Lucas Raymond had three assists.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 18-of-21 shots in the loss, while John Gibson stopped 16-of-18 shots in the win.

For the Islanders, Tuesday marked their first regulation loss when leading after two periods (9-1-1).