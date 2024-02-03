Barzal at All-Star Weekend

Follow along as Mathew Barzal participates in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.
Barzal Finishes Fifth in Skills Competition
Mathew Barzal finished fifth in the NHL All-Star Skills with 13.5 total points across six events.
Barzal entered the final round in second place, but Barzal placed sixth in the Pepsi Obstacle Course, earning zero points in the final round. Barzal got tripped up by the passing portion of the event, which slowed down an otherwise good run.
Connor McDavid won both the Obstacle Course and the skills competition as a whole, taking home $1M.
Barzal said he was a fan of the new format.
"We were all having fun out there and enjoying it," Barzal said. "But when it comes time to get moving, guys were moving out there so and you saw in the last one too everyone's looking at the standings. It was tight so I'm glad it was interesting, obviously honors, exceptional everything."
Final standings
Connor McDavid, EDM - 25 points
Cale Makar, COL - 20 points
Auston Matthews, 18 points
William Nylander, 16 points
Mathew Barzal, NYI - 13.5 points
J.T. Miller, VAN - 12 points
Elias Pettersson, VAN - 10 points
Nathan MacKinnon, COL - 7 points
David Pastrnak, BOS - 4.5 points
Leon Draisaitl, EDM - 4.5 points
Quinn Hughes, VAN - 4 points
Nikita Kucherov, .5 points
Barzal Ties for Third in One-on-One Challenge
Barzal brought the Islanders-Rangers rivalry to All-Star Weekend, as he selected New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the one-on-one goalie competition.
Barzal scored four total goals for six total points, burying two pucks worth one point apiece and two worth two.
"I knew people back home would be watching," Barzal said of picking Shesterkin. "He has a relationship with Sorokin, so I thought it'd be fun if I picked him for for the New York fan base."
The Islanders center finished in a tie for third, as J.T. Miller also racked up six points against Jeremy Swayman. Barzal looked to finish in style, shooting the puck between his legs, but rang his final shot off the post.
9 Points - William Nylander vs Cam Talbot - 5 Points
7 Points - Auston Matthews vs Sergei Bobrovsky - 4 Points
6 Points - Mathew Barzal vs Igor Shesterkin - 2.5 Points
6 Points - J.T. Miller vs Jeremy Swayman - 2 Points
4 Points - Cale Makar vs Connor Hellebuyck - 1 Point
With 13.5 total points, Barzal is advancing to the final round and is 1.5 points behind Connor McDavid for the overall lead (15).
Nathan MacKinnon and Elias Pettersson were elminated. Alex Georgeiv racked up nine saves and took home the $100K goalie prize.
Barzal Places Second in Stick Handling Challenge
Mathew Barzal hit the podium for the third time in four events, finishing second with a time of 26.929 seconds.
Barzal stick handled in and out of glowing pucks, weaved around four obstacles and finished with a toe drag. Only Connor McDavid had a faster time than Barzal, who took a share of the overall lead with 11 points through five total events.
25.755 - Connor McDavid - 5 Points
26.929 - Mathew Barzal - 4 Points
27.272 - William Nylander - 3 Points
27.715 - Nathan MacKinnon - 2 Points
28.677 - Leon Draisaitl - 1 Point
Barzal Places Third in Passing Challenge
Passing is a central part of Barzal's game, so it was no surprise to see the Islanders playmaker place in the passing challenge.
Barzal racked up 21 total points, exclusively hitting the smallest targets on the ice, which were all worth three points.
25 Points – Elias Pettersson – 5 Points
23 Points – Cale Makar – 4 Points
21 Points – Mathew Barzal – 3 Points
19 Points – Auston Matthews – 2 Points
16 Points – William Nylander – 1 Point
Barzal Participates in One-Timers Competition
Mathew Barzal participated in the one-timers challenge, taking passes from fellow Vancouver BC native Connor Bedard.
"It was cool, I've kind of seen him grow up so it's fun to have him here," Barzal said of Bedard. "I was giving him some heck that he wasn't hitting in my wheelhouse. The first pass I sent back to him. He's a great kid and I'm glad he could make it out today because he's the future the game and it's nice for him to show face tonight."
Barzal hit a couple high-value targets, but did not get any points from the event. Barzal said he was looking forward to the one-timers challenge just because of the newness of it.
Here's the full point breakdown from the event.
23 Points – Nathan MacKinnon – 5 Points
22 Points – David Pastrnak – 3.5 Points
22 Points – Leon Draisaitl – 3.5 Points
20 Points – Elias Pettersson – 2 Points
19 Points – Nikita Kucherov – 1 Point
18 Points – JT Miller – 0 Points
17 Points – Mathew Barzal – 0 Points
Barzal Places Second in Fastest Skater
Mathew Barzal finished second in the Fastenal Fastest Skater competition, ripping around the rink in 13.519.
Only Edmonton's Connor McDavid had a faster time, edging Barzal with a 13.408 lap. The Oilers captain acknowledged that Barzal got the better of him in 2020, so that it felt good to get him back.
Barzal earned four of a possible five points from the first event.
Here are the other times:
13.408 - Connor McDavid - 5 Points
13.519 – Mathew Barzal - 4 Points
14.088 – Quinn Hughes - 3 Points
14.089 – Cale Makar - 2 Points
14.164 – William Nylander - 1 Point
Barzal at NHL All-Star Warmups
Barzal took part in the optional practice session at Scotiabank Arena in the morning, mingling with JT Miller, Vincent Trocheck and Auston Matthews.
While Barzal isn't participating in the accuracy shooting competition, he did a little target practice with Matthews in the morning.
Barzal provided some context about shooting at targets with Matthews, getting into a friendly competition with the league's leading goal scorer.
"Me and Auston were just messing around and threw 100 bucks on it," Barzal said. "Probably not the best bet for me to go head to head with him in a shooting competition. Just messing around this morning. He's a student of the game, I love the game as well. So we're just messing around."