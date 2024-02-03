Barzal at All-Star Weekend

Barzal Finishes Fifth in Skills Competition

Mathew Barzal finished fifth in the NHL All-Star Skills with 13.5 total points across six events.

Barzal entered the final round in second place, but Barzal placed sixth in the Pepsi Obstacle Course, earning zero points in the final round. Barzal got tripped up by the passing portion of the event, which slowed down an otherwise good run.

Connor McDavid won both the Obstacle Course and the skills competition as a whole, taking home $1M.

Barzal said he was a fan of the new format.

"We were all having fun out there and enjoying it," Barzal said. "But when it comes time to get moving, guys were moving out there so and you saw in the last one too everyone's looking at the standings. It was tight so I'm glad it was interesting, obviously honors, exceptional everything."

Final standings

Connor McDavid, EDM - 25 points

Cale Makar, COL - 20 points

Auston Matthews, 18 points

William Nylander, 16 points

Mathew Barzal, NYI - 13.5 points

J.T. Miller, VAN - 12 points

Elias Pettersson, VAN - 10 points

Nathan MacKinnon, COL - 7 points

David Pastrnak, BOS - 4.5 points

Leon Draisaitl, EDM - 4.5 points

Quinn Hughes, VAN - 4 points

Nikita Kucherov, .5 points