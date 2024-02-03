Islanders Learn to Play Grads have “Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience” at All-Star Weekend

Mathew Barzal wasn’t the only hockey player wearing New York Islanders colors during All-Star Weekend, as a pair of mini-Isles were also representing the team in Toronto.

Nadia Alvarado and Michael Avigliano, a pair of graduates from the Islanders Learn to Play Program, earned a trip to All-Star Weekend to play in the NHL’s Youth Hockey Jamboree.

“It's a dream come true,” Daniel Alvarado, Nadia’s father said. “A once in a lifetime experience, my daughter is absorbing this so much. It's making her grow and love the game even more.”

Michael and Nadia were guests at the NHL’s Red Carpet on Thursday night and got to meet Mathew Barzal, who signed autographs for the young Isles fans. Nadia’s used to seeing some of the Islanders, whose kids are also involved in youth hockey programs on Long Island, around the rink, but seeing one of her favorite players in person left her in awe.

“She sees Brock [Nelson] and all those guys at the rink a lot so she doesn't get too star struck,” Alvarado said. “With Barzy the other day. She was like, ‘oh my god, he's right there!’ She was pretty starstruck.”