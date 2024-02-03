Islanders Learn to Play Grads have “Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience” at All-Star Weekend

Youth hockey players meet Mathew Barzal on red carpet, play in NHL Youth Hockey Jamboree

By Cory Wright
Mathew Barzal wasn’t the only hockey player wearing New York Islanders colors during All-Star Weekend, as a pair of mini-Isles were also representing the team in Toronto.

Nadia Alvarado and Michael Avigliano, a pair of graduates from the Islanders Learn to Play Program, earned a trip to All-Star Weekend to play in the NHL’s Youth Hockey Jamboree.

“It's a dream come true,” Daniel Alvarado, Nadia’s father said. “A once in a lifetime experience, my daughter is absorbing this so much. It's making her grow and love the game even more.”

Michael and Nadia were guests at the NHL’s Red Carpet on Thursday night and got to meet Mathew Barzal, who signed autographs for the young Isles fans. Nadia’s used to seeing some of the Islanders, whose kids are also involved in youth hockey programs on Long Island, around the rink, but seeing one of her favorite players in person left her in awe.

“She sees Brock [Nelson] and all those guys at the rink a lot so she doesn't get too star struck,” Alvarado said. “With Barzy the other day. She was like, ‘oh my god, he's right there!’ She was pretty starstruck.”

By the end of the red carpet, Nadia and Michael had collected plenty of all-star autographs and memories to last a lifetime.

“Having the time on the [red] carpet with the all-stars, honestly, I don't think there's like a better gift you could give somebody at his age that's into hockey,” Mike Avigliano, Michael’s father, said.

The Learn to Play program, which offers participants a full set of Islanders gear and an eight-week introduction to the sport, provided the launching pad for Michael and Nadia’s hockey careers.

Nadia had been to Islanders games and played a little roller hockey, but hadn’t skated before joining the Learn to Play program. Since graduating from Learn to Play, Nadia has joined the Islanders Girls Elite program, a travel team for girls, and become a goalie and is looking to advance her hockey career.

“Learn to Play was her first experience on ice and ever since then I can't get her off of it,” Alvarado said.

Photo Feb 03 2024, 10 56 53 AM

For the Avigliano’s Michael’s involvement in Learn to Play has reignited the whole family’s love of hockey. Avigliano figured he hadn’t been to a game in 35 years, but after his son caught the hockey bug – his uncle brought him to his first Isles game – the family has been all-in.

“He kind of loved it,” Avigliano said. “It’s been a whirlwind over the last year. He's gone to cross-ice mites. We're here [in Toronto]. I ended up becoming a partial season ticket holder. The family goes to games. It's kind of like, things I wouldn't have imagined if told me a year ago… it’s really incredible.”

To top it off, Avigliano has even started to learn to skate at age 48, so he can spend more time on the ice with his son and help continue to foster his son’s love of the game.

Michael and Nadia were on the ice on Saturday morning, skating with representatives from around the league in the jamboree. They were joined on the ice by coaches and PWHL players offering instruction and a fun environment for the kids.

The unforgettable weekend included a trip to the Friday’s All-Star Skills Competition and Saturday’s All-Star Game, making more memories.

“It was like two older fans screaming at the top of their lungs,” Avigliano said. “Overall, it's been fun, and we're just really happy and we're happy to be here representing the Islanders.”

Learn to Play

Learn to Play is a program that provides a unique opportunity for families to join the hockey community and for participants to develop fundamental skills to help them succeed both on and off the ice. Created jointly by the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL). Learn to Play’s goal is to inspire youth and welcome more families into the hockey community.

