Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

At the Cranford Tennis & Swim Club, Dellow noticed three 10-year-old girls who play hockey, standing back and looking at the Cup.
“We sort of said, ‘Hey, you know what we got here?’” Dellow said. “And they said, ‘Yeah.’ And we’re like, ‘Come over, have a look.’ To show them the Stanley Cup, and just the reaction, the way that people react to it is unbelievable.”
Dellow’s own path to the Cup was anything but traditional. He founded mc79hockey.com, an influential analytics blog, earned a law degree from the University of Toronto and practiced civil litigation before moving into hockey. He worked for the Edmonton Oilers, wrote for The Athletic, spent five seasons with the Devils and now helps oversee data analysis, salary cap and contract work for the Hurricanes.
“It’s really incredible,” Dellow said. “People would ask me sometimes, or ask (Carolina GM) Eric Tulsky, ‘How do I do what you do?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man.’ We just did something we were interested in and opportunities kept coming. And then one day you look around and you got the flipping Stanley Cup with you.”