Jarvis Joyous To Join Team Canada

"To be able to play at the highest level, on a stage like this, is everyone's dream..."

2.5.26 Jarvis

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As he sat at his locker inside the team's dressing room on Tuesday, fielding questions from reporters after a two-goal performance that helped his Carolina Hurricanes to another win, Seth Jarvis was asked if the impending Winter Olympics still weighed on his mind.

In typical fashion for himself, he playfully laughed, smiled, and started his response with, "I think I blew that opportunity already. I think that part's done."

Little did he know.

Fewer than 48 hours later, as he settled in for his pre-game nap in New York City before taking on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the team's final bout before the three-week gap in the schedule, Team Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong dialed up Jarvis.

Also, in typical fashion, the 24-year-old didn't pick up the phone.

"I didn't answer the first (call) because I was like, 'Who is calling me right now?' [I] picked up the second one, thankfully, and, yeah, they broke the news to me," he said. "I can't even explain it. It was incredible. [I'm] super honored."

With Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point officially unavailable due to injury, the roster had a need, perhaps specifically for a quick, right-handed shot who can kill penalties.

After being left off the team's initially announced roster on Dec. 31, the winger who helped Team Canada to a gold medal at last year's 4 Nations Faceoff was officially locked in to run it back, this time on an even bigger stage.

"I'm just happy for him. It's the toughest team to make in the world - (Team Canada) and the U.S. team," Rod Brind'Amour said post-game on Thursday. "You could pick a lot of good players that get left off. It was no snub that he didn't make it initially; there's just so many good players. I hate that other guys are going to miss for him to get in there, but I'm happy that he's getting that opportunity."

When he was given the tough news in December, he'd been told not to book a vacation for the break just yet. But as the break got closer and closer, Jarvis wanted to ensure he could at least enjoy his rare 10-day sabbatical from the sport.

The ticket to Cabo San Lucas was booked, but now, that's a ticket that's going to go unused.

"Obviously, I love warm weather, but this is an absolutely great reason not to go," he gleefully said.

Instead of flip flops and sunshine, he'll look to continue the momentum built after eclipsing the 25-goal mark earlier this week.

"They told me to stay ready. You never want to see someone go down, especially Pointer, someone I model a lot of my game after and have a ton of respect for. He's someone who, at 4 Nations, I grew pretty close to and really enjoyed being around. It sucks that this is kind of the way it had to go, but now my job is to focus on helping the team any way I can, whether that's playing games, being a great teammate off the ice, or doing anything I can to contribute."

While it was always in Jarvis' plans to make his way to RDU on Friday, now, he'll be flying right back to New York, where a chartered plane will depart for Italy on Saturday.

"It's been a whirlwind. A lot of phone calls, a lot of questions," he continued. "I've reached out to a couple of guys asking what to pack, because I have no idea, figuring out flights and everything. I'll go home, throw some stuff in a suitcase, and head back here as soon as possible."

With warmer clothes in his bag and readiness to represent his country with pride, Winnipeg's very own won't just assuredly be making Canadians proud over the next few weeks, he'll be making Caniacs proud too.

"I knew I was in the running to be one of the guys up, and you never know what direction they're going to go. Obviously, I'm super happy it went my direction," he closed with. "I just can't wait to get over there and help contribute in any way that I can."

