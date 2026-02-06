Jarvis Joyous To Join Team Canada

RALEIGH, N.C. - As he sat at his locker inside the team's dressing room on Tuesday, fielding questions from reporters after a two-goal performance that helped his Carolina Hurricanes to another win, Seth Jarvis was asked if the impending Winter Olympics still weighed on his mind.
In typical fashion for himself, he playfully laughed, smiled, and started his response with, "I think I blew that opportunity already. I think that part's done."
Little did he know.
Fewer than 48 hours later, as he settled in for his pre-game nap in New York City before taking on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the team's final bout before the three-week gap in the schedule, Team Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong dialed up Jarvis.
Also, in typical fashion, the 24-year-old didn't pick up the phone.
"I didn't answer the first (call) because I was like, 'Who is calling me right now?' [I] picked up the second one, thankfully, and, yeah, they broke the news to me," he said. "I can't even explain it. It was incredible. [I'm] super honored."