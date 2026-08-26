NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 12 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for six of Carolina’s games, two of which are at home. Of the 12 nationally televised games, eight will be on ESPN or ESPN+, and Turner will air three games on TNT.

Along with the league’s announced time changes because of national television, it was also announced that the Hurricanes’ game on Nov. 22 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden will now face off at 12:30 p.m., instead of the previously announced 1 p.m. ET.