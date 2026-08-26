NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

League also announces six regular-season game time adjustments

8.26.26 National TV

Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 12 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for six of Carolina’s games, two of which are at home. Of the 12 nationally televised games, eight will be on ESPN or ESPN+, and Turner will air three games on TNT.

Along with the league’s announced time changes because of national television, it was also announced that the Hurricanes’ game on Nov. 22 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden will now face off at 12:30 p.m., instead of the previously announced 1 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes 2026-27 National Television Schedule

DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
VENUE
CARRIER
Tues, Sept. 29
vs. Florida
5:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ESPN
Tues, Oct. 27
vs. Boston
8:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ESPN
Thurs, Nov. 5
at NY Islanders
7:00 p.m.
UBS Arena
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Wed, Nov. 25
at Tampa Bay
7:00 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena
TNT
Thurs, Jan. 28
vs. NY Islanders
6:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
TNT
Tues, Feb. 9
vs. Colorado
7:30 p.m.*
Lenovo Center
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Thurs, Feb. 11
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT
Sun, Feb. 21
vs. NY Rangers
1:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT
Tues, Feb. 23
at New Jersey
7:30 p.m.*
Prudential Center
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Tues, Mar. 9
at Minnesota
8:00 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Tues, Mar. 16
at Anaheim
10:30 p.m.*
Honda Center
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Tues, Mar. 30
at NY Islanders
7:30 p.m.*
UBS Arena
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

*includes a game time change
All Times Eastern

News Feed

Martinook throws 1st pitch before Durham Bulls game with Stanley Cup

Gleason takes Stanley Cup to Michigan to help inspire youth

How The Canes Are Spending Their 'Day With The Cup'

The Stanley Cup Season: Unforgettable Moments

Slavin shows off Olympic gold medal with Stanley Cup

Slavin shares Stanley Cup with North Carolina nonprofit community

Svechnikov takes Stanley Cup to North Carolina Children's Hospital

Robinson brings Stanley Cup to Gaudreau Rink in New Jersey

Looking Ahead: The 2026-27 Organizational Outlook

Bussi brings Stanley Cup to childhood rink on Long Island

The Stanley Cup Season: Big Time Performances

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Delivers Canes-Themed Hospital Gowns

Canes Acquire Stiven Sardarian From Buffalo

Stankoven brings Stanley Cup to former school, hometown hospital

The Stanley Cup Season: Saves That Stunned

Staal brings Stanley Cup to pediatric hospital in hometown of Thunder Bay

Hall brings Stanley Cup to Muskoka cottage

The Stanley Cup Season: Gorgeous Goals