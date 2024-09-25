Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2024

Golden Knights continue preseason with a home game against Los Angeles

WEB
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first home preseason game as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

MARKETING INITIATIVES
All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Noah Hanifin player pin. The giveaway is the first of four preseason pin giveaways that will be distributed at each preseason home game. Fans will receive an Adin Hill pin on Sept. 27, a William Karlsson pin on Oct. 3 and a Tomas Hertl pin on Oct. 5. Tickets are still available for each preseason home game by clicking here.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights skated to a 2-1-0 record against the Kings during the 2023-24 season. Mark Stone (1G, 2A) and William Karlsson (2G, 1A) led the Golden Knights with three points against L.A. last season.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Shaking the rust off: The Golden Knights look to continue to get their legs underneath them. With a 4-2 win on Sunday against San Jose, the Golden Knights aim to keep getting back into the swing of things and define their structure.

Opportunity Knocks – The preseason exhibition games represent opportunities for players to show management what they can do. As the preseason goes on, many players in Golden Knights training camp will look to make their mark on the ice at the Fortress.

