Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first home preseason game as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
MARKETING INITIATIVES
All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Noah Hanifin player pin. The giveaway is the first of four preseason pin giveaways that will be distributed at each preseason home game. Fans will receive an Adin Hill pin on Sept. 27, a William Karlsson pin on Oct. 3 and a Tomas Hertl pin on Oct. 5. Tickets are still available for each preseason home game by clicking here.