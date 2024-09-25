Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2024

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights skated to a 2-1-0 record against the Kings during the 2023-24 season. Mark Stone (1G, 2A) and William Karlsson (2G, 1A) led the Golden Knights with three points against L.A. last season.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shaking the rust off: The Golden Knights look to continue to get their legs underneath them. With a 4-2 win on Sunday against San Jose, the Golden Knights aim to keep getting back into the swing of things and define their structure.

Opportunity Knocks – The preseason exhibition games represent opportunities for players to show management what they can do. As the preseason goes on, many players in Golden Knights training camp will look to make their mark on the ice at the Fortress.