Golden Knights Top Sharks, 4-2, in Preseason Opener

The Vegas Golden Knights earned a 4-2 win in their first game of the 2024-25 preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Goals from Cal Burke, Brett Howden and Tuomas Uronen helped the Golden Knights build a 3-0 lead through two periods while Akira Schmid stopped every shot that came his way in his 30 minutes of action. After San Jose battled back with two goals in the third period, Tanner Pearson netted the insurance marker to give the Golden Knights the 4-2 victory. Isaiah Saville held down the fort in the final frame with 10 saves.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas returns home to face the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason contest on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Noah Hanifin pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.