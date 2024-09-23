Golden Knights Top Sharks, 4-2, in Preseason Opener

Burke, Howden, Uronen, Pearson score for VGK

_Schmid
By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights earned a 4-2 win in their first game of the 2024-25 preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Goals from Cal Burke, Brett Howden and Tuomas Uronen helped the Golden Knights build a 3-0 lead through two periods while Akira Schmid stopped every shot that came his way in his 30 minutes of action. After San Jose battled back with two goals in the third period, Tanner Pearson netted the insurance marker to give the Golden Knights the 4-2 victory. Isaiah Saville held down the fort in the final frame with 10 saves.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas returns home to face the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason contest on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Noah Hanifin pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

VGK to Hold Fan Fest at Downtown Summerlin® October 6

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to Professional Tryout Agreement

News Feed

Lawless: Rondbjerg Helps Denmark Qualify for 2026 Winter Olympics

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 22, 2024

Lawless: McCrimmon, Golden Knights Remain in "The Winning Business"

Lawless: Cassidy Ready for Training Camp Experiments

Lawless: Storylines for VGK Training Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp presented by Core Hydration

Lawless: McCrimmon Gets Sirius

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 11, 2024

VGK First-Round Pick Trevor Connelly Shares Love for Hockey at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Lawless: Holtz Ready to Reach Potential with Golden Knights

Lawless: Hanifin Takes Vegas Blueline to Next Level

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction

Led by a Positive Attitude, Cholach Earns His First Professional Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Lawless: Catching up with the Captain

Lawless: Overlook Golden Knights at Own Risk

Marquee Matchups for Golden Knights on 2024-25 Home Schedule

VGK to Participate in 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles