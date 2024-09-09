VGK to Hold Fan Fest at Downtown Summerlin® October 6

VEGAS (September 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 9, plans to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 season with Fan Fest, presented by Toyota, at Downtown Summerlin® on Sunday, October 6.

Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin®. The event will offer fans an opportunity to hear from Golden Knights players just days before Opening Knight on Wednesday, October 9. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, team broadcasters and members of the VGK Cast – including Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard – will also be in attendance.

Fan Fest is free and open to the public and all ages. Family friendly activities will include music, ball hockey, giveaways and a special Touch-a-Truck activation.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.comand follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN®

Downtown Summerlin® is a thoughtfully planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, sports, office and multi-family residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin® master planned community. Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400-acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts. The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014. Today, Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark®, a 10,000-capacity professional Triple-A baseball stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Aviators® of the Pacific Coast League. Downtown Summerlin boasts four Class-A office buildings including – ONE and TWO Summerlin and 1700 Pavilion. The area is also home to three luxury multi-family developments encompassing nearly 700 units total - Constellation, Tanager and Tanager Echo, providing an inclusive community with an abundance of residential, optimal office space and connected walkability within the master plan that creates a destination unlike anything else in Southern Nevada. Rounding out landmark facilities are Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Lifetime Athletic and the City National Bank building. Additional information can be found at www.summerlin.com.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN NEVADA TOYOTA DEALERS

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers are the Official Vehicle of Hockey in Las Vegas. The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers include Autonation Toyota Las Vegas, Centennial Toyota, David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas and Findlay Toyota. Visit your local Toyota dealer today to see great deals on new and used vehicles.