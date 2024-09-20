VGK Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

VEGAS (September 20, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 20, broadcast plans for the six games of the team’s 2024-25 preseason schedule. The Road to Puck Drop is presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Four games will be televised live on Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada), while one will be an exclusive national broadcast on TNT and truTV (Oct. 1 at Colorado).

The preseason opener, Sunday, September 22 at San Jose, will be available exclusively on KnightTime+, the Vegas Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. Sunday’s broadcast – which will feature San Jose’s in-arena video feed with commentary from Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy and Ashali Vise from Studio 31 in Vegas – will be available to all users on KnightTime+, with no subscription needed. Fans can learn more and subscribe to KnightTime+ at knighttimeplus.com.

All six preseason games, home and away, will be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Radio Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) in Southern Nevada. A full list of affiliates is available here. Golden Knights home games are also available in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

The Vegas Golden Knights local broadcasts on television and radio will feature a variety of the team’s broadcast talent, between Goucher, Hnidy, Vise, Daren Millard, Gary Lawless, Dan D’Uva, Darren Eliot, Deryk Engelland, Brian McCormack, Jesus Lopez and Alex Romo. Select Scripps Sports preseason games will also feature Jamie Hersch, well known for her work on NHL Network, and former Las Vegas Thunder and NHL defenseman Jeff Sharples.